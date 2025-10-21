Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 8)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college prospects, their respective performances, and how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

ARIZONA STATE WR JORDYN TYSON

The Arizona State Sun Devils upset the Texas Tech Red Raiders 26-22. WR #0 Jordyn Tyson had a strong performance, catching 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to knock off previously unbeaten Texas Tech. Tyson was targeted early and often in this one, being utilized down the field and near the line of scrimmage, where he caught his touchdown on the goal line.

The 6-2, 200-pound junior was considered the top receiver prospect prior to the start of the season, and with 57 receptions for 628 yards and nine total touchdowns to start the year, Tyson is firmly in that Round 1 conversation.

INDIANA WRS OMAR COOPER JR. AND ELIJAH SARRATT

The Indiana Hoosiers dismantled the Michigan State Spartans 38-13, and both WR #3 Omer Cooper Jr. and WR #13 Elijah Sarratt enjoyed strong performances. Cooper caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Sarratt caught four passes for 70 yards and two scores, being on the receiving end of QB Fernando Mendoza as the Hoosiers look primed for another CFP run.

Sarratt has been profiled a lot on this recap article, and for good reason, as the 6-2, 209-pound senior has 43 catches for 609 yards and nine touchdowns so far on the year. Cooper has also performed well as the other half of the dynamic duo, having caught 37 passes for 581 and seven touchdowns. Both are draft eligible, and if Mendoza declares after the season, there’s a good chance that his pass catchers may both follow suit.

NOTRE DAME CB CHRISTIAN GRAY

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the USC Trojans in South Bend 34-24, and CB #6 Christian Gray came up with a big play to help seal the victory for the Irish. He picked off a pass in the third quarter, where he managed to undercut the route and step in front of the intended receiver for the interception. Gray finished the game with six total tackles (five solo), a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and the interception.

Gray has been hot-and-cold thus far in 2025, but the 6-0, 188-pound junior has the size, athleticism, and skillset to be a quality player at the next level. He’ll be battle-tested against some of the better wideouts in college football and will have the decision to either declare or go back to school for further seasoning at season’s end.

LOUISVILLE WR CHRIS BELL (FRIDAY)

The Louisville Cardinals upset the second-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Friday night, winning 24-21 on the road, and WR #0 Chris Bell was a big reason for the team’s success. The 6-2, 220-pound senior caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, both short routes that he turned upfield and turned on the jets to break away from the Miami defense to get the score.

Bell now has 135+ yards in three straight games and 638 yards total in the year to go along with six scores, being a height/weight/speed specimen that looks like a grown man amongst boys out there. With a bunch of draft-eligible receivers this year, Bell is establishing himself as a favorite to go in Round 1.