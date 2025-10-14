Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 7)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects, their respective performances, and how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

ALABAMA DL LT OVERTON

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Missouri Tigers on the road, 27-24, and DL #22 LT Overton had arguably his best game of the season. He recorded six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, showing up in the pass rush and run defense department for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-5, 278-pound senior returned to school this season after being draft eligible, and as a pumped-up edge who can play inside or outside, Overton has plenty of the measurables and athleticism you want to see in a base 3-4 DE if he can add a little more bulk to his frame.

INDIANA WR ELIJAH SARRATT

The Indiana Hoosiers beat the Oregon Ducks in a big-time Big Ten battle, 30-20, and WR #13 Elijah Sarratt had himself another strong game. He caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown to help knock off the third-ranked team in the country on the road.

Sarratt is up to 533 yards and seven touchdowns through six games, emerging as QB Fernando Mendoza’s favorite red-zone target as well as on possession downs. With the hands and body control to make combative catches in close quarters, Sarratt is bolstering his draft stock after entering the season as a projected mid-round pick.

USC S BISHOP FITZGERALD

The USC Trojans beat the visiting Michigan Wolverines, 31-13, and S #19 Bishop Fitzgerald had a statement game, picking off two passes while logging five total tackles and a sack. The 5-11, 205-pound senior transferred from N.C. State this past spring and has enjoyed a strong season with USC, having five interceptions on the year after picking off three passes last season for the Wolfpack.

TEXAS TECH EDGE DAVID BAILEY

The Texas Tech Red Raiders smoked the Kansas Jayhawks, 42-17, and EDGE #31 David Bailey had himself a day, racking up six total tackles, 11 total pressures, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Bailey was a one-man wrecking crew and nearly unblockable as he terrorized QB Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense. With 8.5 sacks through six games, Bailey is looking like a first-round pick.