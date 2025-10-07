Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 6)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects, their respective performances, and how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

FLORIDA DB DEVIN MOORE

The Florida Gators upset the Texas Longhorns in the Swamp 29-21 on Saturday. DB #28 Devin Moore had a game, logging four total tackles, one sack, and an interception of QB Arch Manning. Moore is an interesting prospect, standing 6-3, 198 pounds as a senior who can cover on the outside as a traditional cornerback and play off as a safety. Given his measurables, expect Moore to get more attention as the pre-draft process approaches.

OHIO STATE WR CARNELL TATE

The Ohio State Buckeyes thrashed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-3, and WR #17 Carnell Tate had himself the best game of the season so far, catching nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-3, 195-pound junior paced the team in catches and receiving yards as he ran through Minnesota’s secondary. He showed his ability to uncover against man coverage and find openings in zone, giving his quarterback an open target. Though considered WR2 on his team due to Jeremiah Smith, Tate is one of the better receivers in this draft class.

TEXAS A&M EDGE CASHIUS HOWELL

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs convincingly, 31-9, and EDGE #9 Cashius Howell had himself a day on the stat sheet. The 6-2, 248-pound senior posted three sacks and a pass deflection for the Aggie defense. This gives him two games with three sacks on the year and seven total in 2025. Howell is coming into his own as the undefeated Aggies look to keep winning against Florida this weekend.

LOUISVILLE WR CHRIS BELL

The Louisville Cardinals lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 30-27 in overtime. Still, WR #0 Chris Bell had an impressive showing, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. This follows his 135-yard performance against Pitt last week.

The 6-2, 220-pound Bell showed off his size and strength against the Virginia secondary, fighting through tackles for yards after the catch while also making tough catches in traffic. With 502 yards and four touchdowns, Bell has been one of the most productive receivers in 2025.