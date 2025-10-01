Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 5)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects, their respective performances, and how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

ELIJAH SARRATT, WR, INDIANA

The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road 20-15, and WR #13 Elijah Sarratt had himself another strong performance for the second consecutive week. Sarratt caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown with a long of 49 yards on the day.

Sarratt has emerged as the top target for QB Fernando Mendoza this season. Thanks to his size and hands, he is a reliable red zone threat and a strong 50/50 ball competitor over the middle and down the field. Sarratt’s draft stock continues to rise as Indiana looks like a legit CFP contender.

MAKAI LEMON, WR, USC

The USC Trojans may have lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 32-34 on the road on Saturday, but WR #6 Makai Lemon had himself another big day on the stat sheet, further cementing his status as one of the top receivers in this draft class.

Lemon caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, lining up both out wide and in the slot. He also won vertically down the field after the catch. He does a great job sitting down in open spots against zone coverage, and his skill set translates to the league as a well-rounded pass catcher.

OREGON S DILLON THIENEMAN

The Oregon Ducks upset Penn State on the road Saturday night, and S #31 Dillon Thieneman came up with the big play to seal the victory for the Ducks in double overtime, picking off QB Drew Allar to end the game. Thieneman had four total tackles (three solo), including the interception on the day, which was his first pick since 2023 when he had six for Purdue.

Thieneman is one of the best deep ball safeties in this draft class, but combines his instincts and ball skills in coverage with the demeanor you desire in a run defender, making him a fringe Day 1 pick.

ALABAMA LT KADYN PROCTOR

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Athens and upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, winning 24-21. LT #74 Kadyn Proctor had himself a strong showing both in pass protection and as a run blocker with the Tide rushing for 117 yards against Georgia’s defense. Proctor also showed off his athleticism with his 6-7, 359-pound frame, catching a screen pass in the red zone and nearly taking it to the house, going out of bounds just short of the goal line while running through multiple defenders.

His combination of size, strength, and athleticism makes Proctor the favorite to be the first tackle off the board next spring. Saturday’s performance helped him get more attention in the national media to match what scouts think of his talent.