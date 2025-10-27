Schultz: Steelers Working Out WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not need to trade draft picks to add wide receiver help. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are working out veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Monday.

The #Steelers are scheduled to workout veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday. Signing MVS would reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/zP77RlCEko — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2025

Pittsburgh attempted to sign Valdes-Scantling to begin the year after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. But he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad due to injuries that made for an easier path to playing time. Despite that, Valdes-Scantling struggled to find a role. He appeared in five games, catching four passes for 40 yards.

The 49ers placed Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve last week due to a a calf injury. He was released from IR the next day, signaling the injury wasn’t serious. The fact he’s working out with Pittsburgh is another clear sign the injury isn’t significant.

Valdes-Scantling, who just turned 31, has a long rapport with Aaron Rodgers. The two were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-2021. During that span, Valdes-Scantling recorded 97 catches for 1,723 yards and 10 regular-season touchdowns. In 2020, he led the league with 20.9 yards per catch. In the years since, Valdes-Scantling has defended Rodgers as a good teammate and countered the often-negative media narrative surrounding him.

After signing with the 49ers, Valdes-Scantling told reporters Rodgers courted him to sign with the Steelers instead. Now, the two could reunite.

A tall and speedy wideout, Valdes-Scantling could scratch the Steelers’ big-play itch they’ve been searching for. He could also replace veteran WR Scotty Miller, who sustained a finger injury last week. He was inactive for tonight’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

For his career, Valdes-Scantling has caught 209 passes for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdowns. In addition to the Packers and 49ers, he’s spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (where he won two Super Bowls), Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks.

Like he did to begin the year, Valdes-Scantling could sign with the Steelers’ practice squad and be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster.