Schultz: NFL Teams Believe Raiders’ Asking Steep Price For WR Jakobi Meyers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are shopping for Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers at the upcoming trade deadline, GM Omar Khan will apparently have to open his wallet wide. Despite a half-season rental and Meyers hitting free agency after 2025, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports teams believe it will cost “at least a Day 2 pick” to acquire him.

Schultz also noted teams are unsure how serious the Raiders are about trading him.

Sources: Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s in the final year of his contract and has publicly said he still wants to be traded. However, teams have had a hard time getting a clear read on whether Las Vegas is truly willing to move… pic.twitter.com/S9ZovPwwZv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2025

If true, that would require Pittsburgh giving up at least a 2026 third-round selection. While the Steelers have multiple of those picks, potentially up to four, it’s a steep price tag for a player who might only be on their roster for two months.

Meyers has requested a trade since the start of the season after failing to land a contract extension with the Raiders. But the organization denied his request and has held onto him throughout the season. Through six games, Meyers has 29 receptions for 329 yards and zero touchdowns, missing one game due to a knee/toe injury. A big body with strong hands and large catch radius, he would be a No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Of course, the Raiders are likely putting on a strong poker face in order to maintain some semblance of leverage ahead of the deadline. And Las Vegas knows a compensatory pick could come its way should Meyers leave in free agency, though that wouldn’t happen until 2027 and could be cancelled out by 2026 free agent additions.

Given the fact Pittsburgh has a good-enough group of wide receivers, especially after Roman Wilson’s breakout game Sunday, and bigger needs in the secondary than on offense, meeting Las Vegas’ price tag doesn’t make much sense. Unless the Raiders are willing to take less, Meyers may be traded but it’s doubtful he’ll come the Steelers’ way.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4, two days after the Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts. A Pittsburgh-led trade proposal pushed the deadline back one week ahead of the 2024 season.