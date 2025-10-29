Schrager Offers Outside-The-Box Trade Idea For Steelers’ Defense: ‘Don’t Think They Can Be Done’

The first trade domino fell for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they reportedly agreed to terms with the New England Patriots to acquire S Kyle Dugger. But that was merely backfilling for DeShon Elliott’s injury and isn’t a net addition to the defense. We all know they could use more help than that.

Peter Schrager offered an outside-the-box idea at linebacker to trade for the New York Jets’ Quincy Williams.

“I don’t think they can be done. I’m calling the Jets and I’m going to Aaron Rodgers’ old teammate and I’m asking for Quincy Williams,” Schrager said this morning via ESPN’s Get Up. “Quincy’s an All-Pro linebacker. Very good. They need help everywhere, and to me, if the Jets are in sell mode, Quincy Williams might be the more valuable asset that you can actually get something.”

For all talk of the Steelers’ ILB room being as deep and talented as ever, that group has underwhelmed for much of the season. Patrick Queen showed flashes of turning into the linebacker he was signed to be, but consistency has been an issue, and he missed several tackles in the Steelers’ loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Williams would give them a 29-year-old former All-Pro who can be an every-down player alongside Queen.

In 2023, Williams produced one of the best ILB seasons in recent memory. He had 139 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and an interception.

He has only played in four games this season and just returned from IR. He had seven tackles, including one for loss, and two passes defensed in his return as the New York Jets finally got their first win of 2025 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At his best, Williams is solid both in coverage and in stuffing the run. He’s in the final year of his contract before it voids, and the 1-7 Jets are very clearly shifting their attention to next season. They are going to be sellers, and maybe the Steelers could take advantage of that to inject some talent into their struggling defense.

Louis Riddick was a big fan of Schrager’s trade idea.

“I’m all over that one. Him and Patrick Queen together? Yeah, that’s pretty good right there,” Riddick said. “Quincy is an absolute dynamo.”

Williams would have a chance to step in and immediately become the team’s best inside linebacker. It would leave Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb as strictly role players, but that’s where they have been at their best this season anyway. Queen played his best football when he was alongside an All-Pro in Roquan Smith. This would give him a chance to get back to that.

Unfortunately, the most expensive defense in the league requires more investment. And the Steelers are going to need to spend more than a late-round pick swap to make it right.