Schein: Steelers Need To Have ‘Long Conversation About A Coaching Change’ If They Miss Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a lot of disappointing losses, especially recently. But it’s hard to think of one that’s more demoralizing than Sunday’s to the Green Bay Packers. Coming off a brutal loss in Cincinnati, the Steelers desperately needed to right their wrongs at home. Things started well as they jumped out to a 16-7 lead, which they took into halftime. But the second half was a completely different story. To Adam Schein, the Steelers’ performance didn’t resemble a team worthy of the playoffs.

“They have given up 30+ points to Jordan Love, Joe Flacco, and Justin Fields. That is illegal in most states. Starting in Pennsylvania,” Schein said Monday on his Schein on Sports show. “That cannot happen. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are in some real trouble here.”

"Mike Tomlin is going to the Hall of Fame. But if the #Steelers miss the playoffs this year, we need to have a long conversation about a coaching change."@AdamSchein goes off after Pittsburgh's defense was shredded by the Packers on Sunday night ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gd2nhP6fpz — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) October 27, 2025

The Steelers certainly are in some trouble. They’re now just one game ahead of Cincinnati in the win column, and two ahead of Baltimore. Coincidentally, the Bengals play the Steelers one more time, and the Ravens play them twice. So, each team could control its own destiny if it takes care of business against the Steelers.

But those aren’t the only frisky matchups. The Steelers play first-seed Indianapolis next week. Then they’ve got the Los Angeles Chargers, and still have to play Buffalo later in the year. It’s hard to find winnable games on the schedule with how poorly the defense is playing.

Considering the stronghold that the Steelers had on the division at 4-1, it’s disappointing to be in this conversation. And for Schein, if the Steelers were to miss the playoffs, it might be time to look at the bigger picture.

“And I’ll just tell you right here, right now. I think Mike Tomlin’s going to the Hall of Fame. If the Steelers miss the playoffs this year, we need to have a long conversation about a coaching change.”

For the Steelers to make the playoffs, it probably has to come from winning the division. Currently, they’d be tied with Jacksonville and Kansas City for the final Wild Card spot. They’re behind both Buffalo and Los Angeles in the Wild Card race, each of whom has five wins.

So, winning the division is probably what it’s going to take. But some drastic improvements need to happen fast. The Colts and Chargers both could be considered favorites against the Steelers, and there’s a real chance they drop to 4-5. If that happens, maybe it does inspire some change.