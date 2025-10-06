Schefter: Steelers Signing RB Raheem Blackshear To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing RB Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Veteran RB and returner Raheem Blackshear is signing to the Steelers practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2025

A former undrafted free agent, Blackshear has appeared in 41 NFL games with two starts, all with the Carolina Panthers. For his career, he’s carried the ball 52 times for 203 yards with three rushing touchdowns. He’s also registered 16 receptions for 138 yards. Blackshear has a background as a kick and punt returner too. He’s returned 23 punts for 8.7 yards per return and 66 kicks for an average of 26.3 yards.

His return resume is likely why Pittsburgh is adding him. The Steelers’ backfield is healthy with RB Jaylen Warren poised to return after missing Week 4 with a knee injury. The team also has Kenneth Gainwell, coming off a career game, along with rookie Kaleb Johnson. Veteran Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols are on the practice squad, the former called up the past two games to handle kick returns.

But Blackshear offers more in that department. His signing could mean the Steelers are expected to be without WR Calvin Austin III this weekend. Austin suffered a shoulder injury in their Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. With Austin the team’s starting punt returner, adding Blackshear offers experienced depth.

Last week, veteran WR Scotty Miller told reporters he is Austin’s backup but Miller’s NFL resume returning punts is light with just one during his career. Rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams handled punt returns in the summer, but the Steelers may be looking for more experience should it be needed for Sunday’s game.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Austin said he was unsure of his status for this weekend and beyond.

Blackshear most recently spent time with the Tennessee Titans and was released late last month. Undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2022, he initially signed with the Buffalo Bills. Most of his time has come with the Panthers, spending the 2022-2024 seasons with the team. At his Pro Day, Blackshear weighed in at 5093, 194 pounds with a 4.53 40-yard dash and 6.84 three-cone drill.

The Steelers could choose to elevate Blackshear to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns and use him on kick and punt returns. At the least, they have options and flexibility for later in the week.

After already adding S Jack Henderson to the practice squad, Pittsburgh will need to make a corresponding move in order to accommodate the Blackshear addition. The Steelers still have one spot open on their 53-man roster.