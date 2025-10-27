Schefter: Steelers Looking To Add ‘Offensive Playmakers’ Ahead Of Trade Deadline

For what feels like the umpteenth year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the trade market for help on offense. Much of their reported trade interest has been centered on wide receiver, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter amended that a little bit today during an appearance on SportsCenter. While Schefter said the Steelers would “preferably” acquire a wide receiver, he reported that the team is looking for “offensive playmakers” ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline.

“I think in a perfect world, the Steelers would like to add some offensive playmakers. Preferably, a wide receiver if one is available before the trade deadline,” Schefter said. “The fact of the matter is the Steelers are looking for more playmakers on the offensive side of the football.”

The Steelers already have one of the league’s best tight end rooms, and adding to that position wouldn’t make a ton of sense given what they have there right now. Adding a running back, however, could be a consideration. The Steelers have finally started to break their run game open over the last few weeks, but RB Kenneth Gainwell had a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter Sunday night while rookie Kaleb Johnson has been a non-factor. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Steelers could be looking for another piece to work behind Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers are reportedly working out WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling today, a field stretcher who has played with Aaron Rodgers in the past and had success with him. But even if the Steelers sign Valdes-Scantling, they may not be out of the trade market. Schefter admitted he wasn’t sure how much an offensive playmaker would help Pittsburgh given its defensive issues, and it would make sense if the Steelers tried to add to their defense, especially in the wake of S DeShon Elliott suffering a “significant” knee injury against the Packers.

The Steelers have done enough offensively to win the last two weeks, and last night WR Roman Wilson finally contributed in a meaningful way, with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver may not be the Steelers’ most significant need, but it seems to have been their biggest focus when upgrading their roster.

Even if the Steelers do make a trade for an offensive player, that won’t preclude them from adding defensively. After the Steelers acquired WR Mike Williams ahead of the trade deadline last year, they also added EDGE Preston Smith. If the Steelers want to compete this season, they have to shore up their defense, and we could see multiple new additions to Pittsburgh ahead of Nov. 4.