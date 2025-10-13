Schefter: Steelers ‘Looking For A Receiver’ Before Trade Deadline

There were 18 trades in October leading up to the trade deadline last season. That number sits at three so far this year with 18 days left in the month. Adam Schefter thinks the Steelers could be involved in a trade over the coming weeks and identified the position they’re targeting.

“You’ve got the Chargers looking for a running back, the Steelers looking for a receiver. The Eagles are always looking for help,” Schefter said Monday via The Pat McAfee Show. “The Browns alternatively are buyers and sellers. I think a team that everybody is watching is the Dolphins. They’ve got Bradley Chubb, they’ve got Jaelan Phillips.”

Schefter didn’t mention him, but fellow ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently listed Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle as a person of interest at the deadline. It would be unusual for a team to trade its top receiver after the other one got injured, but there might be a complete teardown scenario in Miami. That seems more likely with every passing week as the Dolphins sit at 1-5.

The other name Fowler mentioned was Las Vegas Raider WR Jakobi Meyers. That makes a ton of sense given his trade request prior to the start of the season and the Raiders’ 2-4 record in a competitive division.

Other teams that could be sellers include the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals. The rest of the AFC North can be included, but I doubt a trade will take place there. And that list will grow with three more weeks of football before the deadline.

CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones tends to think the Steelers won’t make any significant moves after a busy offseason full of them.

I have a hard time seeing the Steelers giving up any significant draft capital in 2026 after they worked so hard to preserve as much of it as possible. Even with a weaker-than-expected quarterback class, Pittsburgh seems to be closely keeping tabs on potential first-round quarterbacks it could draft next April. But the Steelers could go all-in on this current group, one that seems to be on the rise at 4-1.

Schefter didn’t list any names of interest specifically, but he confirms that the Steelers are at least looking at the wide receiver market. I am sure there will be plenty more developments to follow in the coming days and weeks.