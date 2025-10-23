Schefter Shares Stat That Might Be Motivating Steelers’ Trade Market Plans

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing the same stats as ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they might be even more motivated to acquire a wide receiver at the trade deadline. Weighing in on the team’s plans ahead of the Nov. 4 cut-off, Schefter offered his own “stat of the weird” to highlight Pittsburgh’s need.

“I think that they have to be monitoring the wide receiver market and I expect them to be monitoring the wide receiver market,” Schefter said Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up. “So far this season, their wide receivers are averaging 6.3 catches per game. There are four receivers by themselves who average more than that? Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Ja’Marr Chase.

“So the Pittsburgh Steelers need somebody else to take the pressure off DK Metcalf.”

Pittsburgh “helped” those numbers on Smith-Njigba and Chase, allowing eight catches to the former in Week 2 and a franchise record 16 to Chase last Thursday. Metcalf has been as advertised for the Steelers. Big, strong, playmaking, and a great leader in the locker room, he’s the unquestioned No. 1 receiver of the short and long-term. But the Steelers aren’t nearly as strong down the rest of the depth chart.

The question will come down to the team’s confidence in Calvin Austin III. He’s made plays when called upon but had 10 receptions in four games before missing the last two with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to return this Sunday night.

“They need somebody else that can help make plays,” Schefter said. “Help step in and help this offense become more dangerous and multi-faceted than it’s been in the early part of [the season].”

One reason why the Steelers’ stat is so low is due to the offense’s heavy tight end approach. Pittsburgh’s tight ends are producing 7.3 receptions per game, surpassing the wide receiver room. Against the Bengals, the group combined to snag four touchdowns. A first in franchise history. It’s in line with how OC Arthur Smith builds his offenses, leading to a debate over the value of adding a starting-caliber wide receiver who may see inconsistent targets in the offense.

Pittsburgh will balance the line between making the 2025 offense the best version of itself and holding onto 2026 draft capital. And even if the Steelers are eager to make a trade, they’ll need to find a willing dance partner. There is a trade market, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, and Allen Lazard make sense, but that doesn’t guarantee a deal gets done.