Schefter: Saints Seeking Third-Round Pick In Trade For WR Rashid Shaheed

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly heavily in the trade market in search of a wide receiver, and now the asking price for one of their potential targets has surfaced.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are seeking a third-round pick in return for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, a player the Steelers have been connected to in recent weeks as things start to heat up ahead of the trade deadline.

Though fellow Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is the bigger target on the market, reports indicate the Saints won’t be trading him, and instead are talking extension with the former Ohio State star. Shaheed, on the other hand, appears to be available.

“The Saints are attempting to re-sign Olave to a contract extension, and sources believe New Orleans would like to receive a third-round draft pick in a trade involving Shaheed,” Schefter reported Sunday morning.

A former undrafted free agent out of Weber State that worked his way into the NFL, Shaheed has gone from a little-used wide receiver that was more dangerous in the kick and punt return game, into a legitimate No. 2 in New Orleans. So far this season, Shaheed has hauled in 30 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per reception.

That average per catch is down from his career average of 15.4 yards, including the 17.5 yards per catch he averaged last season. Shaheed’s best season came in 2023 when he hauled in 46 passes for 719 yards and five touchdowns, adding a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown that season, too, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

He struggled with injuries last season, but has been largely healthy this season, playing in all seven games so far this season, seeing 72% of the snaps offensively for the Saints.

The Steelers are set to have at least two third-round picks in 2026, including one from the George Pickens trade with the Dallas Cowboys. They could receive a third-round compensatory draft pick for losing Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, too, so GM Omar Khan could have the capital available to swing a deal for Shaheed.

He’s in the final year of his contract though, and would be a rental, which could make for a rather expensive piece at the trade deadline. He has Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, too, which is noteworthy as he is the big fish on the trade market and could be seeking a bigger deal with the move.

The NFL’s trade deadline sits just two weeks away, and things are starting to heat up, especially around a potential Steelers target in Shaheed.