‘Said That When Aaron Wasn’t On The Team:’ Dan Orlovsky Defends His 0-6 Steelers Take

When the NFL schedule was released in May, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky made headlines when he said the Steelers were “staring at 0-6 in the face.” The Steelers are now 3-1. On The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, McAfee asked Orlovsky about that take, and he tried to defend it.

“I said that comment when they didn’t have Aaron Rodgers,” Orlovsky said. “I literally did a preseason show, July 26, and picked the seven AFC playoff teams, and picked the Steelers in the playoffs.”

To be fair to Orlovsky, he was asked about that in the context of if the Steelers were starting Mason Rudolph. Before the season, he did pick the Steelers to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Dan Orlovsky has the Steelers making the playoffs as the last Wild Card team #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rj3hCvOrQd — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 4, 2025

Everybody and their uncle and their uncle’s dog knew the Steelers were going to sign Aaron Rodgers when the schedule was released in May. Orlovsky’s initial claim was taken out of context when you consider the original claim came specifically when asked about Rudolph.

"I think you're staring at 0-6 in the face." 😳 @danorlovsky7, @LRiddickESPN and @PSchrags analyze the Steelers' QB room compared to their competition 😅 pic.twitter.com/mSjI3SqW1P — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 15, 2025

Even then, the Steelers might not be a 0-6 team, but their quarterback situation would certainly be a lot worse right now if they didn’t have Rodgers, and it’s hard to see them being 3-1 right now. Orlovsky hasn’t been particularly high on the Steelers this year, even with Rodgers, as he said after the team’s Week 3 win over the New England Patriots that they should be a 0-3 team.

But he did have a lot of praise for their game plan on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and a lot of the criticism being thrown his way for the 0-6 claim has been undue.

The Steelers have gotten off to a better start than many expected, and injuries in the AFC North have put them in the divisional driver’s seat. Joe Burrow was injured in Week 2 and lost for the majority of the season. The Baltimore Ravens have a slew of injuries, including to QB Lamar Jackson, S Kyle Hamilton, and LB Roquan Smith, and are off to a 1-3 start. The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 as well.

Even with Rudolph, the Steelers probably aren’t starting 0-6, especially given the circumstances that have since transpired. But Orlovsky had no way of predicting that back in May, and he changed his tune after Rodgers signed. It’s a fun and easy take to make fun of, but the context got lost a little bit, and Orlovsky is right to defend himself.