Ryan Clark: Steelers Defense Is ‘Patsy’ Of NFL, Teams Want To Face Them

If you are a struggling offense in the NFL, the best remedy is playing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. They have allowed over 30 points three times in seven games, and are one of the most generous defenses in the league at allowing yards. Ryan Clark pointed out how teams now look forward to playing against the Steelers’ defense.

“When did the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense become the patsy or the fish?” Clark said via ESPN’s NFL Live. “When did teams start circling their schedule and being like, ‘Hey man, we may be struggling against this defense and this defense, but look, this week we go the Pittsburgh Steelers.'”

"When did the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense become the patsy?" Ryan Clark is disappointed in how poor the Steelers' defense has played 😯 pic.twitter.com/mSZk4W1Xe2 — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2025

As depressing as it is to admit, Clark is absolutely right. The Steelers have become every offense’s get-right game. The New York Jets took them to the brink in Week 1 before losing seven straight games. Justin Fields, the quarterback who drew criticism from Jets ownership for not being able to complete a forward pass, lit them up for 218 yards and three total TDs.

Sam Darnold had a rough Week 1 in Seattle but suddenly looked as sharp as ever against the Steelers in Week 2. Perhaps the worst example was the Cincinnati Bengals’ historically bad rushing attack breaking out for 142 yards against Pittsburgh.

The most expensive defense in the league—with multiple former Super Bowl champs, All-Pros, and Defensive Player of the Year awards—is on pace for a chance at becoming the worst defense in franchise history.

When things are this bad, there is plenty of blame to go around. Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin deserve blame for their bland scheme, which can be easily beaten by quarterbacks who get rid of the ball quickly. The secondary deserves blame for not being able to play man-to-man defense and playing scared in zone. The defensive front is wildly inconsistent at stopping the run, and the pass rush has suddenly stopped being able to sack the quarterback.

Pittsburgh’s defense now has a target on its back. The book is out on how to beat them with relative ease, and everybody is now going to run the script until they figure out how to adjust.