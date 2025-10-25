Russini: Saints ‘Not Expected’ To Trade WR Chris Olave

As the wide receiver trade market heats up ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline in the NFL, and a new name has seemingly emerged as a potential option, one familiar name likely finds himself off the market.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the New Orleans Saints are “not expected” to trade wide receiver Chris Olave ahead of the trade deadline, taking one of the potential top names off the market.

“Barring an unforeseen change, the Saints are not expected to move WR Chris Olave despite interested suitors,” Russini writes. “Last week, I reported that the two sides are discussing an extension.”

Barring an unforeseen change, the Saints are not expected to move Chris Olave prior to the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Bills and Steelers are in the receiver market, while the Ravens, Colts, Lions and Rams are inquiring about corners, sources say. pic.twitter.com/24eMENqS1Z — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 25, 2025

Of course, Russini does have the caveat of “barring unforeseen change” regarding Olave, leaving the door open slightly for her report to be wrong. But Russini’s Saturday morning report aligns with the thinking that Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had Friday afternoon during an appearance on FOX Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Breer added that he thinks teams are calling about Olave, but it won’t go anywhere because the Saints will likely extend him.

It makes sense that teams would be interested in Olave. He’s one of the top young receivers in football and started his NFL career on a high note, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023. He had a career-best 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, emerging as the Saints’ true No. 1 receiver.

But then injuries — particularly concussions — ruined his 2024 season. He’s had at least four documented concussions in his career, covering his time in college at Ohio State and in the NFL with the Saints, so there are some significant concerns there.

However, he’s played in all seven games this season and has been on a run of good play in the last three weeks. Olave hauled in seven passes for 59 yards against the Giants in Week 5, six receptions for 98 yards against the Patriots in Week 6, and five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Bears.

So far this season, Olave has caught 44 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns, putting him on pace to surpass his career-best numbers overall.

His production early in the season and his contract status have him among the coveted receivers, but it sounds like he won’t be moving.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for 2026, guaranteeing him $15.4 million, a reasonable price tag for a receiver producing like a No. 1 when healthy and on the field. Add to the mix that the Saints are one of the worst teams in football at 1-6 on the season, need a franchise quarterback, and might not be contenders at any point in Olave’s tenure. It’s understandable why teams are calling and inquiring, especially those aiming for the playoffs and competing for a Super Bowl.

But he’s just 25 years old and affordable. If he can overcome his concussion issues, he could be a great No. 1 for the Saints to build around.

The Steelers are a team that has been tied to Olave for some time now. It makes sense why they’d be connected to him, due to his Ohio State background, overall skillset as a great route runner and a tough player across the middle, and his fit behind DK Metcalf as a potential No. 2.

Another Saints receiver, Rashid Shaheed, might actually make more sense for the Steelers due to his speed and ability to create after the catch. He also provides a spark in the return game on special teams.

We’ll see what the Steelers ultimately do at the receiver position, as they are clearly in the market for a trade. But it sounds like Olave won’t be one of those names moving forward.