Russini: NFL Trade Deadline Expected To Be Quiet

Despite five trades taking place already in October, the lead-up to the NFL trade deadline on November 4 is expected to be quiet, according to The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“Despite all the chatter and speculation, several league sources told me this week they don’t anticipate a frantic finish leading up to the Nov. 4 deadline,” Russini wrote.

She added that a coach told her there aren’t enough teams willing to give up good players to help teams fit their needs.

Interestingly, Russini did report that the Las Vegas Raiders are “open” to moving WR Jakobi Meyers, who is on the last year of his deal. Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that three teams have reached out to Las Vegas about trading for Meyers. With the Steelers potentially in the market for a receiver, Meyers could be a player that the team looks to target.

So far this season, Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards. He broke the 1,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career last season, catching 87 passes for 1,027 yards, but his production has taken a dip with new QB Geno Smith. Meyers hasn’t had over 60 yards in a game since Week 3, even with TE Brock Bowers missing time with an injury. In Pittsburgh, he could slot in nicely as the team’s No. 2 receiver opposite DK Metcalf.

Russini’s reporting that the deadline is expected to be quiet is the opposite of what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week. Schefter reported that the deadline is expected to be active, and the Steelers would explore upgrading their roster.

Even if the deadline doesn’t have a flurry of activity, the Steelers could still be in the market to make a move, especially if a receiver like Meyers becomes available. While Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated the team could make a big move, such as acquiring WR A.J. Brown, making a trade for someone like Meyers makes much more sense given the fact that the Steelers value their 2026 draft capital and likely don’t want to give too much away.

Meyers would be cheaper and offers upside as a reliable weapon for the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers, and he’ll undoubtedly be a name to keep an eye on between now and November 4.

In other AFC North news, Russini reported that Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson isn’t expected to be moved, especially after the Bengals beat the Steelers on Thursday night. If he were made available, he would be one of the most sought-after players on the market, but that doesn’t sound like it will be the case.