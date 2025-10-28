Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Packers

It was a light week for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies with Kaleb Johnson not getting a single snap, Jack Sawyer playing just two defensive snaps, and Yahya Black not getting a ton of work either. Black’s role is set to increase with Daniel Ekuale’s injury, and I would imagine they try to start working Johnson back into the mix where possible. Back-to-back weeks of no snaps for him is curious.

As always, I looked at every snap from the Steelers’ rookie class to analyze their performance, watch clips of their play, and ultimately assign a grade.

Week 8 – Vs Green Bay Packers

DT Derrick Harmon

Snaps: 39 on defense (60.9 percent), 12 on special teams

PFF Grades: 28.6 defense, 59.6 special teams

It wasn’t Harmon’s strongest game and he looked a little gassed by the end of it, but he also isn’t deserving of the putrid grade that PFF gave him. He flashed good leverage and hand technique at times and had a couple pressures that were negated by Jordan Love getting the ball out so quickly. It’s a real problem for this defensive front to contend with.

He was so-so against double team blocks, getting pushed back on one occasion while holding his ground well on another.

Here is one of his pressures with a nice long arm bull rush. He used his off hand to swipe away the blocker’s punch to buy himself a path to the quarterback.

Week 8 Grade: C

2025 GPA: 2.88

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 2 on defense (3.1 percent), 26 on special teams

PFF Grades: 60.3 defense, 59.4 special teams

Sawyer played a career-low two snaps on defense. You’d think those extra snaps went to Nick Herbig. They didn’t, but that’s a discussion for another time.

Neither of his plays on defense gave him much opportunity to make an impact. He held the edge well enough on the final play of the third quarter. He played plenty on special teams and did not log a tackle.

There’s not much tape to show, but here’s him setting the edge and working through a block on an inside run.

Week 8 Grade: C-

2025 GPA: 2.55

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 15 on defense (23.4 percent), 12 on special teams

PFF Grades: 41.8 defense, 59.2 special teams

Black is going to have more of a role moving forward with Ekuale reportedly done for the season. He had a solid showing against the Packers after a few weeks of rough play.

I liked his violence on this play to force the run inside. He knocked two different linemen a yard or two back on contact. He was like a bull in a china shop.

His quarterback hit was nearly a sack, but Love managed to throw the ball into the grass. Black had no business being part of this play with Love rolling out the opposite direction, but the nearly 340-pounder didn’t give up and ran to the ball.

Week 8 Grade: B-

2025 GPA: 1.94

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 0 on defense (0 percent), 21 on special teams

PFF Grade: 90.3 special teams

Bruener had his second multi-tackle game of his young career on special teams as he continues to step up as one of the team’s top players on the unit. This was the first time he logged three, so he has nine in seven games. I would say he looks destined to be a future Pro Bowl special teamer, but his calling might eventually go beyond that on defense.

I have shown a lot of his tackles on the kickoff coverage unit. Here’s one on punt coverage. He isn’t the gunner but wedged in next to the long snapper. He starts the play blocking and ends it with a diving tackle to prevent a potentially bigger gain.

Week 8 Grade: A

2025 GPA: 2.77

Check out previous report cards here:

Week 1: at Jets

Week 2: vs Seahawks

Week 3: at Patriots

Week 4: vs Vikings

Week 6: vs Browns

Week 7: at Bengals