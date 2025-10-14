Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class got its first taste of AFC North divisional play in a Week 6 home tilt against the Cleveland Browns. It largely rose to the occasion with a couple standout performances among the class. Unless Donte Kent or Will Howard return from IR, this is more or less the full extent of Steelers rookies who will play this season.

Week 6 – Vs Cleveland Browns

DT Derrick Harmon

Snaps: 48 on defense (58.5 percent), 7 on special teams

PFF Grades: 45.0 defense, 60.6 special teams

Pro Football Focus grades can be tossed out for this one. I have no clue which game they were watching. PFF gave him a season low 35.7 against the run? That’s just wrong. Since Harmon returned from injury the Steelers have allowed 84.7 rushing yards per game. When he was out, that number was 149.5. That’s not all because of Harmon, but he’s sure helped.

How are 3-4 defensive linemen supposed to operate? Just watch Harmon here. He occupied two blockers without giving up ground and still managed to work his way to the play to get in on the tackle.

Harmon also added to his sack total with two half-sacks and now sits at 2.0 sacks through three games. Not bad for how many snaps he’s played so far. This was more or less an effort sack as he continued working his way through the path of least resistance to the quarterback.

Harmon continues to earn himself a larger role on defense, and the unit is improving overall as a result.

Week 4 Grade: A-

2025 GPA: 3.37

RB Kaleb Johnson

Snaps: 11 on offense (18.6 percent), 0 on special teams

PFF Grade: 52.3 offense

Johnson has played 11 snaps on offense in each of the last two games. It’s a good sign for him that this continued against the Browns despite Jaylen Warren’s return from injury, though three of Johnson’s snaps came in victory formation. He wasn’t overly efficient in his six carries with just 15 net yards, but he did have one nice 9-yard run in the first quarter.

Johnson had a pretty big hole to work with off a crushing block by Troy Fautanu, and he hit it decisively and showed nice burst through the second level.

He was in for a couple passing plays but was only used as a decoy on play-action. He didn’t get a chance in pass protection or running any routes.

Week 4 Grade: C-

2025 GPA: 1.1

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 24 on defense (29.3 percent), 19 on special teams

PFF Grades: 72.6 defense, 57.3 special teams

Sawyer didn’t get his second sack of the season, but boy was he close a couple times. Most of his snaps came in the second half when T.J. Watt was resting with the Steelers holding a multi-score lead, yet he still managed three total pressures and two QB hits. If Dillon Gabriel was a right-handed QB, Sawyer may have ended with a strip-sack here. He won with speed as he crossed the tackle’s face and batted down his inside arm to force an incompletion.

Week 4 Grade: B+

2025 GPA: 2.8

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 16 on defense (19.5 percent), 9 on special teams

PFF Grades: 35.8 defense, 60.2 special teams

Black has slowly been losing playing time, which isn’t that surprising given Harmon’s increased role and Keeanu Benton’s improved play at nose tackle. Preseason expectations for Black’s rookie season were perhaps a bit too high.

His pad level is still an issue at times, which can lead to him getting pushed back in 1-on-1 matchups.

I did like this pass-rush rep where he read Dillon Gabriel’s eyes and looped inside to get his hands in the throwing lane. It didn’t work, but it was a nice thought and nearly paid off. I also liked his hustle to chase the ball downfield.

Week 4 Grade: C-

2025 GPA: 1.98

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 0 on defense (0 percent), 16 on special teams

PFF Grade: 61.7 special teams

Bruener is good for at least one special team tackle per week, and that’s a great spot to be for the rookie as he makes his name in the NFL. He teamed up for one here with Ben Skowronek at the beginning of the game. He took on the blocker with full arm extension and shed the block to get involved in the tackle.

Week 4 Grade: C

2025 GPA: 2.68

