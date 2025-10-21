Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies passed their first AFC North test with a win over the Cleveland Browns and then turned around and failed test No. 2 just a few days later on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. As always, we will go through each rookie’s snap counts, Pro Football Focus grades, and samples of their film before assigning them a grade for this week’s rookie report card.

Just a note this week that RB Kaleb Johnson did not log a single snap on offense or special teams in Cincinnati and thus is left off this report. Globally, it looks like Mike Tomlin opted to play rookies less than normal on the short week in back-to-back divisional tilts.

Week 7 – At Cincinnati Bengals

DT Derrick Harmon

Snaps: 43 on defense (56.6 percent), 6 on special teams

PFF Grades: 77.7 defense, 60.0 special teams

It was hard to make much of an impact as a pass rusher when Joe Flacco was getting rid of the ball so quickly, but Harmon still tried to disrupt by getting his hands up in throwing lanes. He didn’t connect, but it’s only a matter of time. This one went right between his hands.

Harmon only had two tackles and didn’t have his most impactful game, but he still showed some nice technique at times. His push-pull planted OG Jalen Rivers on his face. Too bad the long run was away from Harmon here, or he may have prevented it.

Week 7 Grade: C+

2025 GPA: 3.1

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 11 on defense (14.5 percent), 25 on special teams

PFF Grades: 36.4 defense, 62.6 special teams

Sawyer only had a handful of snaps in this game but did not hold up that well on the edge. Amarius Mims manhandled him a couple times, like in the clip below. It was probably wise to limit his exposure to the Bengals on a short week because he looked a step slower than normal.

Week 7 Grade: D+

2025 GPA: 2.55

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 13 on defense (17.1 percent), 12 on special teams

PFF Grades: 56.3 defense, 60.0 special teams

Black had a rough game against the Bengals. He only played 13 snaps but was partially responsible for a couple of big plays. One of Chase Brown’s big runs went through Black’s gap. It was a tough angle for him to beat on the double-team, but Black made it too easy to get washed out. He had plenty of help outside and needed to be working inside as much as possible.

Week 7 Grade: D

2025 GPA: 1.82

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 0 on defense (0 percent), 18 on special teams

PFF Grade: 78.8 special teams

Bruener is keeping his average of one special teams tackle per game, which is a decent spot to be for the rookie. I like how he doesn’t just win with speed, but he takes on blocks and beats them. That’s the kind of thing that gives you hope he can one day be a contributor on defense.

Week 7 Grade: C

2025 GPA: 2.57

