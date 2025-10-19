Rookie Ke’Shawn Williams Looks Here To Stay

Ke’Shawn Williams is aiming to be here for a good and long time. Getting the call-up in Week 6 to replace an injured Calvin Austin III as the team’s punt returner, Williams has played well enough in his cup of coffee to stick around for a full-on brunch, too.

In two games, Williams has returned has returned five punts. He’s also started opposite RB Kenneth Gainwell as a kick returner, getting the nod instead of RB Trey Sermon’s pair of uneventful roster promotions, and run back five of those, too. On punts, Williams is averaging a stellar 11.4 yards per attempt. On kicks, he’s at 28.2 yards per.

Both numbers are healthy and impressive. Where it starts for Williams are the fundamentals. Fielding punts cleanly are the bedrock to a good return and, of course, ball security. Studies have shown the vast majority of muffs occur when a returner has bad posture. When they aren’t squared up and under the ball. Lean into the catch, reach up, or, God forbid, catch it sideways, and your odds of fumbling the return skyrocket.

Williams has generally been good. He has a tendency to catch the ball on his right shoulder, eager to take off upfield, but he hasn’t shown any bobbles or risk of putting the ball on the ground.

Of course, what he’s done after fielding the ball is most eye-catching. Getting upfield and gaining yards without dancing around. Quickness and explosiveness to dart upfield. A no-nonsense approach of get vertical, put a foot in the ground, make a cut, and get what’s there. His 37 yard kick return Thursday night showed it well. Find the lane, make two upfield cuts, and take advantage of what’s there.

That return was Pittsburgh’s longest kick return since RB Anthony McFarland mid-way through the 2023 season.

Stylistically, and I’m just talking in style and how Williams runs and moves, there’s a callback to Antonio Brown. Which makes sense considering Williams grew up during Brown’s prime and might be emulating his approach.

The sample size is small and currently unqualifying. But if his numbers were to hold, his punt return average would tie for ninth in the NFL. His kick return average would slot fifth. And he hasn’t had one big return to skew the numbers upward (though players shouldn’t be penalized for success). In fact, he had a 47-yard punt return wiped out by a technically correct but ticky-tack Jabrill Peppers block in the back. A “lights aren’t too bright’ moment that caught immediate attention.

Williams also drew a kick catch interference call against the Bengals Thursday night, giving Pittsburgh an extra 15 yards and taking a punt from the Steelers’ own 12 to the 27. A big difference.

The only negative to offer is Williams is in love with his spin move. He’s never met a play he won’t try to spin against.

Austin is expected back for Sunday night’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh will have a decision to make. Austin can return to punt return duty and take Williams’ spot. Or Williams can stay in his role. The latter seems likely. Williams is a natural for these returns and it takes Austin, a starting receiver, off special teams.

With a 52-man roster and generally healthy squad, the Steelers aren’t hurting for a roster spot. That makes it easier to keep a pure returner like Williams. But he’s earned a spot, putting a jolt into the return game, especially on kicks, that has been missing for years and years.

Williams shows why training camp matters. Why every player should be studied and scouted. Those guys might not make the roster out of the gate but one injury can open the door. Williams is knocking his down.