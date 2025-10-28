Roman Wilson Discusses Growing Connection With Aaron Rodgers As His Role Increases

Second-year Steelers WR Roman Wilson had a breakout game of sorts Sunday, showing a strong rapport with QB Aaron Rodgers. On Monday, he talked about the development of that relationship and how it’s contributed to his increased role. Even with Calvin Austin III back, he still played 29 snaps against the Packers.

And he made them count, as you surely already know. On one night, Roman Wilson doubled his career numbers or better. On five targets, he caught four passes for 74 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Even though it was from Aaron Rodgers, though, he didn’t seem to be sure where the ball was.

Asked about his relationship with Rodgers on the field and how he is building on that to play more, Wilson said, “Just working hard and really listening, showing up at practice and proving myself”, via the Steelers’ website.

The Steelers selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Due to injury, he missed nearly the entirety of his rookie season. Playing in just one game, he logged five snaps in 2024, drawing zero targets. Despite making strides this offseason and in far better health, he still wasn’t playing through the first quarter of the season.

Even an endorsement Rodgers gave to Wilson didn’t seem to make much of a difference. But coinciding with Austin’s shoulder injury, he started to see more snaps. Over the past three games, he has played 77 snaps, his production and opportunities also ticking upward.

In that first game, Wilson saw one target, producing a 12-yard catch. The following week, he caught two passes for 17 yards and had a third catch for a significant conversion negated due to an unrelated penalty. On Sunday, however, things looked a little different.

Indeed, Aaron Rodgers didn’t wait long before looking for Roman Wilson down the field. The two connected on a 45-yard gain early in the game, which could have gone for more had Rodgers hit him in stride. Wilson explained, “It’s just like a scramble drill. They gave me a chance, so I had to make a play on it”.

That was his first of four catches, the final one resulting in his first career touchdown. Initially ruled an incompletion, an expedited review changed the call, ruling that Wilson had taken three steps with possession before the defender dislodged the ball. And so he has his first NFL points, off Rodgers’ arm.

But an NFL career isn’t just one game, so this needs to be just the beginning. As a matter of perspective, Wilson still has just eight career catches for 110 yards. The Steelers drafted him thinking he could be a starter. But now they are reportedly signing Rodgers’ former Packers teammate, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so it’s unclear how much that will impact Wilson’s progress.