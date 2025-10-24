Rodgers Shared ‘Valuable Information’ About Packers’ Offense, Highsmith Says

It’s been a few years since Aaron Rodgers played for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. Some things have undoubtedly changed, but not enough to make the Packers completely foreign to Rodgers. He might know a thing or two about how to beat LaFleur’s offense, and you bet he’s sharing that information with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.

Alex Highsmith was asked Friday if Rodgers is sharing tips and tricks with the defense ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, he definitely knows a lot, and he spent a lot of time there, so he knows the ins and outs,” Highsmith said via 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “He’s definitely shared some valuable information with us.”

He left it at that as to not reveal too much, but it’s clear that Rodgers has spoken with Mike Tomlin, Teryl Austin, and perhaps some of the defensive players directly to brief them on LaFleur’s offense. Beyond LaFleur, Adam Stenavich remains the offensive coordinator since Rodgers’ final season in 2022. That makes Green Bay’s offense even more familiar to him.

DK Metcalf revealed to the media the other day that Rodgers has been in charge of weekly player-led meetings on Thursdays. That would have been a great forum to pass along information to the defense, but I’m sure his input dates back to the top of the week when the coaching staff was formulating its game plan.

Rodgers is one of the smartest football minds in the world. His ability to analyze and synthesize relevant information about LaFleur and Stenavich’s offense should be a large asset for the Steelers’ defense. But the same can be said about LaFleur’s familiarity with Rodgers and Arthur Smith in preparing his defense.

This may not be a revenge game in the eyes of Rodgers, but it very obviously means something more than just any other game. How could it not?

“I think we’re definitely aware of it,” Highsmith said. “I think it’s just a chance for him to be one of four or five QBs to beat every single team in the NFL.”

The chess match of self-scouting and carefully adding wrinkles to each offense will define the matchup. In the end, it will come down to which side can outthink and outexecute the other on Sunday night.