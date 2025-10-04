Rod Woodson Explains How His Career In Pittsburgh Was Nearly Cut Short

In their history, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t usually let talented players they draft walk out the door. With free agency, they can’t always keep everyone, but they usually try to keep the best of the best. Rod Woodson is one legendary player that they didn’t keep, though. The Steelers drafted Woodson in 1987, and he left them after the 1996 season. His career continued to be productive, too. However, Woodson recently revealed that he almost left the Steelers even earlier.

“When I was playing, we didn’t have free agency at first,” Woodson said recently on his Laying the Wood podcast. “We had the Plan B free agency. I was up after my first four years, I had Marvin Demoff as my agent. We did talk to the Cowboys, we did talk to the 49ers, but they got to give up something back in the day.

“They have to give something up. At the end of the day, they decided not to pull the trigger and take away one of the Steelers’ best players.”

NFL free agency as we know it today didn’t begin until 1993. Before that, things were a little different. Plan B free agency lasted from 1989-1992. During that time, teams were allowed to protect 37 of their players from becoming free agents. If an opposing team signed a protected player, they would owe the player’s former team draft pick compensation.

Therefore, after only four seasons with the Steelers, Woodson could’ve joined either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, one of those teams chose not to sacrifice draft capital in order to sign Woodson. It’s unclear which one of them it was, though. Both of them were among the NFL’s best during that era, and Woodson would’ve only made them even better.

However, Woodson would eventually end up joining of those two teams. In 1997, under actual free agency, Woodson left the Steelers for the 49ers. He only spent that single season with them, though. At the end of the year, the 49ers cut Woodson, making him a free agent again.

After that, though, Woodson experienced a career resurgence with the Baltimore Ravens. He transitioned to safety with them, extending his career and helping them win their first Super Bowl.

While the Steelers didn’t have Woodson for his whole career, he was a member of their team for most of his prime years. The rules of Plan B free agency helped make that happen. That’s not too surprising, though. During that era, only one restricted player changed teams. Still, it would’ve been interesting to see how different history would’ve been had Woodson left the Steelers earlier.