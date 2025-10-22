Rob Gronkowski: Steelers ‘Miss’ George Pickens, But ‘Don’t Think He Was The Right Fit’ For Them

This offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of changes to their roster. That included trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. At the time, the trade seemed odd. The Steelers were trying to build to make a Super Bowl push, and getting rid of Pickens for a third-round pick didn’t seem to align with that goal. However, the Steelers reportedly moved Pickens due to attitude issues. While the young receiver is thriving in Dallas, Rob Gronkowski doesn’t think that the Steelers should regret that move.

“The Steelers miss him, but at the same time, I don’t think he was the right fit for the Steelers,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “You’ve just gotta find the right fit for you. [Pickens and Aaron Rodgers] would’ve been a great combo. The Steelers could’ve used him. But sometimes, you just need a change of atmosphere, a change of organization.”

Pickens has caught 36 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns and is well on his way to his best NFL season yet. He’s already set a career-high for touchdowns in a season, and the Cowboys have 10 games left to play.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have struggled to find quality receiver depth. Calvin Austin III has been fine in certain moments, but he’s also dealt with a shoulder injury. The Steelers’ tight ends have started to pick up the slack, but a playmaker like Pickens at receiver could elevate Pittsburgh even higher.

However, Gronkowski makes a good point that Pickens wasn’t a great fit with the Steelers. His time with them was filled with controversy. Pickens had problems controlling his emotions on the field, often making him a distraction. Also, there were reports that he was late to games. That ultimately created a rift between him and the team.

Pickens likely wouldn’t have had this same success had he remained in Pittsburgh, especially with DK Metcalf there. The Steelers’ offense isn’t as pass-heavy as the Cowboys’. It’s more balanced, with a focus on the run game.

The Cowboys also have a star receiver in CeeDee Lamb, but their offense is built to better keep him and Pickens satisfied. It’s unfortunate for the Steelers because Pickens is so talented. However, sometimes a change of scenery is best for a player. Hopefully, the Steelers add a quality player to their team with the pick they got in return for Pickens.