Rex Ryan Calls Out T.J. Watt: ‘Missing In Action’

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has been quiet of late, and it’s starting to catch the attention of the media. On ESPN Sunday morning, Rex Ryan talked about Watt and how he has been “missing in action of late.”

“T.J. Watt has been missing in action, man, I’m just telling you,” Ryan said. “He stops when his rush gets throttled in, and he looks to get his hands up, but what happens in that? You’re slowing your best pass rusher down.”

The stats so far this season have not been as gaudy as we are accustomed to for Watt. His four sacks currently place him at 20th in the NFL and second on the Steelers behind his partner Nick Herbig, who has 4.5. Likewise, Watt didn’t even crack the top 20 in pass-rush win rate. The aforementioned Herbig is No. 1 in the league.

Much of this is due to the extra attention Watt receives. According to Pro Football Focus, Watt is chipped on 35.1 percent of all of his rushes. To put that in perspective, no other player in the NFL has a rate higher than 30 percent. In short, teams are actively trying to scheme Watt out of games.

Still, Ryan believes that Watt needs to “finish” his pass rushes more and stop trying to bat down passes.

“You’ve got to finish your rushes,” Ryan said. “My advice to T.J. Watt is to finish your rushes. You’re gonna play that run? Convert the pass rush and finish. Don’t be a volleyball player, let your teammates do that.”

For reference, Watt is tied with Joey Porter Jr. for second on the Steelers in batted passes with four, only trailing Jalen Ramsey. While the Steelers would surely love to convert those knockdowns into sacks, those are still impactful plays nonetheless and something that Watt has mastered over his career. Additionally, when he is being so heavily schemed against, looking for any way to impact the game, even just knocking down a pass is a positive.

Browns DE Myles Garrett surpassed Watt in career sacks earlier today after notching five of them in a loss to the Jets. A big night from Watt can reclaim that advantage.

Hopefully, the return of Alex Highsmith and Herbig transforming into one of the league’s premier pass rushers will force teams to give Watt more one-on-one opportunities, allowing him to not be “a volleyball player.”