Reporter Details ‘One Of The More Quiet, More Desolate Steelers Locker Rooms’ In Some Time After Loss To Packers

The Steelers are hanging their heads following a second consecutive disappointing loss, so claim observers from the locker room. Dropping a primetime home game to the Packers, 35-25, Pittsburgh’s season suddenly feels in the balance. Even as the rest of the division continues to struggle, their grip on the AFC North weakens.

And that feeling seems to be palpable behind closed doors—or at least the dispiriting nature of these recent losses. “That was one of the more quiet, more desolate Steelers locker rooms I’ve seen after a loss in some time, and I was in the locker room for a big part of that five-game skid at the end of last season”, said reporter Shelby Cassesse on WPXI’s Black & Gold Zone post-game show.

“Something that was really interesting about talking to so many of these defensive guys after the game is what they were saying caused so many of these issues tonight”, she went on, taking the pulse of the Steelers’ locker room. “People get sick of hearing about the communication issues, about the missed assignments. But a lot of guys were pointing to some of the intangibles that you want in a defense: the will to fight, the ability to handle adversity”.

She mentioned comments made by Steelers captain Cam Heyward and CB Joey Porter Jr. Both referenced a lack of sufficient “fight” on the defensive side of the ball, even questioning “buy-in”. Considering others earlier this year suggested the buy-in was stronger this season, that’s all the more troubling.

The Steelers are suddenly 4-3 after jumping out to a 4-1 start, losing to the Bengals and Packers. While both entered this season as contenders, the Bengals lost QB Joe Burrow along the way. So far, the Steelers are the only team they’ve managed to beat without him. And that includes three games with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Packers, of course, are 5-1-1, and they looked it last night.

Still, the Steelers seemed to be in good position through the first half. Despite some stalled drives that resulted in field goals, they were in control. The run game was effective, and the defense was competitive against a tough Packers offense. The momentum completely swung the other way in the second half, being outscored 28-3 while the game was still competitive. The Steelers managed a late touchdown, but couldn’t cut the deficit to one score, losing by 10 points. And they allowed a historic night for Jordan Love, including 20 consecutive completions.

The Steelers went into this season setting the bar about as high as possible for the defense. Through seven games, they have allowed over 30 points four times, going 1-3 in those games. Okay, technically, in one game, a special teams touchdown pushed the score north of 30. But does that really make you feel any better? I don’t think the locker room cares.