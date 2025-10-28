Report: Steelers Trade For Patriots S Kyle Dugger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for New England Patriots S Kyle Dugger according to Adam Schefter on X.

Trade: New England is sending safety Kyle Dugger and a 7th-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 6th-round pick, per sources. This is New England’s second trade today. It also sent edge Keion White and a 7th-round pick to the 49ers for a 6th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/gCxRkMq0Lp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2025

The trade involved a late-round pick swap with the Steelers sending a sixth-round pick and getting a seventh-round pick back in return.

This trade comes on the heels of S DeShon Elliott injuring his knee in Week 8. The Steelers were running thin on talent in their safety room, and now they upgrade it with a veteran in his sixth season.

Dugger was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Patriots and started 69 games for them over the last six seasons. His best season game in 2023 when he started all 17 games and logged 109 tackles, including six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had seven passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble that year.

In total, Dugger has 441 career tackles, 24 career passes defensed, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, 25 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three defensive touchdowns.

Here is one of his pick-sixes against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Kyle Dugger walks in for the pick-six ‼️ 📺: #NEvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/a36pvmm0qi — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

Dugger is listed at 6-1, 220 pounds and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical jump when he entered the league. He also has decent arm length at 32 7/8 inches.

His former teammate, Jabrill Peppers, should be able to help him get acclimated to his new home and how the Patriots’ defense translates over to Pittsburgh.