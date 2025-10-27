Report: Steelers NT Daniel Ekuale Tears ACL, Out For Season

NT Daniel Ekuale suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport confirmed the worst fears.

#Steelers DL Daniel Ekuale tore his ACL last night in the loss to the #Packers, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A tough blow for the team and the seventh-year veteran. pic.twitter.com/oPAqz19b5T — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 27, 2025

Ekuale suffered the injury in the first half, landing awkwardly after jumping in the air in an attempt to bat a pass. Initially ruled doubtful to return, the Steelers quickly downgraded him to out.

Signed to a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, Ekuale had spent the previous four seasons in New England. Entering the league in 2018, Ekuale was a late bloomer who didn’t become a starter until last season. He appeared in 16 games, making 52 tackles with one sack.

Serving as Pittsburgh’s backup nose tackle, Ekuale had played in all seven games this season. He notched six tackles and zero sacks but played respectable run defense, taking on blocks and freeing up linebackers.

Ekuale will soon land on injured reserve, creating a roster spot. Pittsburgh entered Sunday’s game with a 52-man roster, meaning the team will have two vacant spots once Ekuale is on IR. Pittsburgh does not have a true backup nose tackle on the roster. Backup lineman include Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee while DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, if healthy, is eligible to have his window opened from injured reserve. Pittsburgh also has DL Kyler Baugh on its practice squad.

This is the third time Ekuale has landed on season-ending injured reserve. In 2019, he was lost for the year with a calf injury and early in 2023, he tore his bicep in Week 3 and was out the rest of the season.

Appearing in 64 career games with 21 starts, Ekuale has recorded 97 tackles (eight for a loss) and six sacks.

Strong safety DeShon Elliott also suffered a severe knee injury last night, though details and his timeline aren’t yet clear. In addition, veteran offensive guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pec strain that is likely to cause him to miss some amount of time.

Mike Tomlin will speak to the media Tuesday and provide an injury update.