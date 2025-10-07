Report: Ravens Make Big Trade With Chargers, Swap Defensive Starters

Things are going from bad to worse for the Baltimore Ravens, and now it’s leading to some personnel changes.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are trading standout pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, shaking things up on a defense that has struggled to stop anyone early in the season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are receiving safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick, while the Ravens are also sending a 2027 seventh that originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams.

The move comes as part of a busy day in the NFL landscape featuring trades. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns completed a trade involving veteran QB Joe Flacco, while the Ravens also signed veteran safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad.

The Ravens trading for Gilman after adding Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad raises further concerns about star safety Kyle Hamilton’s groin injury.

With Oweh, he was coming off a 10-sack season for the Ravens in 2024 and was playing on the fifth-year option with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

Oweh hasn’t registered a sack this season, though he does have 12 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s played just 166 snaps across five games though and found himself in a rotation with Tavius Robinson and rookie Mike Green opposite Kyle Van Noy.

Gilman comes over to the Ravens having spent the last six seasons with the Chargers after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Gilman has played in 73 NFL games, recording 152 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 21 passes defensed. He also has one sack in his career.

Through the first five games of the 2025 season, Gilman has played 277 snaps for the Chargers, grading out at a 65.5 overall from PFF. He has four missed tackles and has been charged with allowing five receptions on 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Of the 277 defensive snaps, 206 have come at free safety with 50 in the box and 19 in the slot. He has one snap each along the defensive line and one at corner as well.