Recap: Packers Dominate Steelers In Second Half, Earn Come-From-Behind Victory

After their mini bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers returned home to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers lost by a score of 35-25, and now fall to 4-3 on the year, while the Packers advance to 5-1-1.

The Packers got the ball first, but went three-and-out. Joey Porter Jr. came up with a solid breakup to force a punt. A few plays into the Steelers’ first drive, Rodgers scrambled and found Roman Wilson, who made a terrific mid-route adjustment deep down the sideline to put the Steelers in field goal range. The drive would stall from there, but Chris Boswell made a 56-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 3-0 lead.

However, the Packers quickly found a rhythm on their next drive. A 24-yard completion from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs kicked things off, and a 13-yard completion to Malik Heath put them in the red zone. On the next play, Love found Tucker Kraft, who ran it in from 16 yards out. The extra point gave the Packers a 7-3 lead. The Steelers couldn’t respond and had to punt after a quick three-and-out.

The Love-Kraft connection continued to roll right along. They connected on another short pass, with Kraft taking this one 33 yards. The Packers ended up in 3rd-and-10 at the Steelers’ 38-yard line. Darius Slay broke up their conversion attempt, and Green Bay settled for a 57-yard field goal attempt. Brandon McManus would miss that one short, giving the Steelers the ball back.

The Steelers did start to move the ball, with runs of nine and eight yards from Kenneth Gainwell. Facing a 3rd-and-3, Rodgers looked deep for Metcalf in man coverage, but he couldn’t come down with the ball. Boswell made a 50-yard field goal, his second 50+ yard kick of the game at that point, to cut the lead to 7-6. The Steelers’ defense answered the bell. Two incompletions and a one-yard run led to a Packers punt.

A third-down defensive holding penalty helped the Steelers keep their next drive alive. Some runs and short passes got the Steelers down near the Packers’ 30-yard line, but a five-yard loss killed the momentum. They’d settle for a 48-yard field goal, which Boswell made to give the Steelers a 9-7 lead.

The Packers went three-and-out, and the Steelers got some big gains once they got the ball back. The run game started to click, with Warren picking up 17 yards, and then Gainwell picking up 14 just two plays later. On 3rd-and-9, Rodgers saw pressure and had to get rid of it quickly. He underthrew Calvin Austin III, but Keisean Nixon was flagged for pass interference. A couple of plays later, Rodgers found DK Metcalf in the end zone on a slant from two yards out. Boswell’s extra point made it a 16-7 ballgame.

Despite having only 34 seconds left, the Packers moved the ball before the half ended. A big completion and a face mask penalty on T.J. Watt put them in field goal range. However, McManus would miss his 47-yard attempt as time expired. The Steelers took a 16-7 lead into the half.

The Steelers went three and out to begin the second half. Then, the Packers got a jolt. Tucker Kraft caught a poor throw from Love over DeShon Elliott, and he took it all the way down to the Steelers’ 26-yard line on a 59-yard gain. The Steelers forced a 4th-and-1, but Love found Kraft again to move the chains. Love then found Savion Williams on a screen, and he scored from eight yards out. McManus made the extra point to cut the lead to 16-14.

Rodgers hit a big 24-yard completion to DK Metcalf to get things started for the Steelers offensively. However, the Packers got a third-down stop, and the Steelers had to attempt a 56-yard field goal. Boswell came through, and the Steelers’ lead was extended to 19-14. The Packers continued to roll offensively, though. Love somehow found Christian Watson between defenders on a deep pass in the middle of the field, which put the Packers at the Steelers’ 7-yard line.

Moments later, Josh Jacobs ran it in from three yards out. They went for two and converted, taking a 22-19 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Steelers quickly went three-and-out, and Doubs had a nice return. A personal foul during a post-play skirmish gave the Packers the ball at the Steelers’ 45-yard line.

Renegade blared through Acrisure Stadium, but the Packers made quick work of the Steelers’ defense. A short drive finished with a 24-yard completion to Kraft, who ran it in from 24 yards out to score his second touchdown. The extra point extended the Packers’ lead to 29-19. The Steelers didn’t have an answer offensively, going three-and-out thanks to another post-play personal foul, this time on Metcalf.

The Packers continued to dominate the Steelers’ defense. Love reached 20 consecutive completions on the drive, finding Watson and Doubs for long catches. They had to settle for a 28-yard field goal and a 32-19 lead. The Packers outscored the Steelers 25-3 in the second half.

With just over five minutes left, the Steelers killed any chance of hope they had left. Rodgers found Gainwell over the middle of the field, who promptly fumbled to give the Packers the ball at the Steelers’ 26-yard line. Shortly after, McManus made a 25-yard field goal to make it a 35-19 ball game. The Steelers got the ball with about four minutes remaining.

With the Packers playing prevent, the Steelers managed to put a drive together, and Rodgers found Roman Wilson in the end zone from 21 yards out. The Steelers went for two but couldn’t convert. The Packers held their 35-25 lead. The Steelers attempted an onside kick, but the Packers recovered just ahead of the two-minute warning. The Packers ran a couple of plays and ran the clock out while doing so. They left town with a 35-25 win.

The Steelers will remain home this week and get set to host the first-seed Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.