Rapoport: WR Treylon Burks Headed To Commanders

Despite on-and-off speculation, former first round WR Treylon Burks isn’t heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, Burks is signing with the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks is expected to sign with the #Commanders practice squad, with an elevation likely coming quickly. Burks had visited Washington and the #Broncos. A low-risk, high-reward addition, Burks played in a similar offense in college. pic.twitter.com/mY845kgnDJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2025

Released from the Tennessee Titans’ injured reserve list earlier this month, Rapoport noted Burks had plenty of league-wide interest. Given a lack of receiver depth, some inferred that could mean the Steelers. But Pittsburgh was never directly connected to Burks and the Steelers weren’t one of the two teams he visited while a free agent. Burks made stops in Denver and Washington before landing on the Commanders.

A former first round pick, Burks has been an NFL bust. In three years with Tennessee, he caught just 53 passes for 699 yards and and one touchdown. By 2024, he barely played and suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Healthy for the start of this summer, he landed back on injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone. The Titans released him, making Burks a free agent and free to sign anywhere.

Though high-pedigree players can be interesting, Burks has struggled to make impact plays and wouldn’t have had a role in Pittsburgh. Instead, the Steelers could set their sights on a more productive player like the Las Vegas Raiders Jakobi Meyers, New Orleans Saints Chris Olave, and with some thinking GM Omar Khan should pursue the New York Jets Garrett Wilson.

Pittsburgh currently has DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and rookie Ke’Shawn Williams. Austin is out with a shoulder injury but could return for Week 8’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Wilson could have an increased role against the Cincinnati Bengals as Pittsburgh’s front office decides whether or not to pursue the trade market.

Burks will look to make plays in Washington after the Commanders placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve earlier this week. Top wideout Terry McLaurin has also battled an injury.