Rapoport: Trey Hendrickson ‘A Bit Of A Long Shot’ To Play Against Steelers

A few days after having to deal with one star pass rusher in Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be catching a bit of a break on a short week against the Cincinnati Bengals and star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson — who is officially listed as questionable heading into Thursday night’s game — is considered “a bit of a long shot” to play due to his hip injury.
Appearing on Good Morning Football Thursday, Rapoport broke down the latest on Hendrickson and his status.
“My understanding is despite the fact that he is really pushing to play, he’s considered a bit of a long shot,” Rapoport said of Hendrickson, according to video via GMFB. “It’s just such a quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday. I’m not saying he’s got no chance, but it’s not a great chance.
But if you know Trey Hendrickson well, he’s absolutely dying to be out on that field, so we’ll see.”
Hendrickson previously suffered a back injury during the Week 6 road loss to the Green Bay Packers, an injury that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described as a bad bruise after that game. Then on Monday, the injury was shifted to his hip.
Throughout the week in preparation for the short turnaround to host the Steelers in a big AFC North matchup, Hendrickson was listed as Did Not Participate in all three injury reports from Monday to Wednesday. Despite the DNPs, Hendrickson is listed as questionable entering Thursday night’s matchup.
If he can go even in a limited capacity, it will give the Bengals’ pass rush a nice boost. On the season, Hendrickson has four sacks and one forced fumble. He’s one of the better pass rushers in football, holding a grade of 87.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 90.4 rushing the passer.
Hendrickson has 23 pressures on the season, too.
If he can go, he’ll find himself up against a Steelers offense that has allowed just two sacks in the last two games, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting the ball out quickly to his playmakers to lean on yards after catch behind a young offensive line that continues to develop.
Across eight career games against the Steelers, Hendrickson has 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Without him, the Bengals would be relying on the likes of rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart and veterans Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy to try and generate pressure off the edge.