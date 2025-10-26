Rapoport: Packers WR Matthew Golden Expected To Play Against Steelers

Green Bay Packers rookie WR Matthew Golden is expected to suit up tonight and play against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite being listed as questionable with a hip injury, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Packers WR Matthew Golden, listed as questionable with a hip injury, is expected to play today. He'll join Christian Watson, who was activated Saturday from PUP and will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2025

Golden was the 23rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and so far, he’s been a reliable receiver for the Packers but hasn’t had a true breakout game. He has 18 receptions for 249 yards on the season, and he’s still looking for his first NFL score. He is a downfield threat, with a catch of 30+ yards in three games this season, with his best performance coming in a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals when he caught three passes for 86 yards.

With Golden back, the Packers will only be down WR Dontayvion Wicks from their receiving corps. WR Christian Watson is set to make his season debut after being activated off PUP on Saturday. Watson tore his ACL last season but worked his way back and will see the field against the Steelers.

The Steelers had interest in Golden ahead of the draft, as the team hosted him for a pre-draft visit in April.

Speed is one of the defining traits in Golden’s game, as he ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine with a 1.49-second 10-yard split. A hip injury could limit some of his explosiveness, but he likely wouldn’t be playing if Green Bay thinks the injury could impact his performance. Golden is a big test for the Steelers’ secondary, which struggled defending against speed in Week 7 against the Bengals.

Golden also serves as Green Bay’s punt returner, so him playing will prevent the team from needing to turn elsewhere, likely CB Keisean Nixon, who has been serving as one of the team’s top cornerbacks. In addition to Golden and Watson at receiver, the Packers will also feature Romeo Doubs tonight on the outside. Golden will likely be in the slot for Green Bay with Watson and Doubs on the outside.