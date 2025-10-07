Rapoport: Bengals Trading For Browns QB Joe Flacco

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bengals are making the move to upgrade at quarterback after losing Joe Burrow for months while replacement Jake Browning has floundered.

The #Bengals are trading for Joe Flacco, per me and @TomPelissero — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2025

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are trading Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Bengals for a fifth-round selection. Schefter’s tweet doesn’t specify if it’s for the 2026 draft or beyond (Update: Albert Breer says the picks are for 2026).

Trade: Browns are trading QB Joe Flacco and a 6th-round pick to the Bengals for a 5th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/VbIorM9985 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2025

The Browns recently benched Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel, who got the nod in Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Flacco, 40, struggled in four starts with Cleveland. He threw two touchdown passes and six interceptions as the Browns began the year 1-3.

Cleveland’s trade puts two rookie QBs atop its depth chart. Gabriel as the starter and Shedeur Sanders as his immediate backup. If Gabriel misses time against the Steelers this weekend, Sanders will make his NFL debut.

Despite rumors of Cincinnati pursuing the likes of Kirk Cousins or Cincinnati native Russell Wilson, the Bengals make a rare in-division quarterback trade. That means Pittsburgh won’t see Flacco possibly coming off the bench in Week 6 with the Browns, but he could start Week 7 when the Steelers and Bengals square off. That will come on a short week, a Thursday night game in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati in Week 11.

For his career, Flacco is 11-11 against the Steelers in the regular season. In 2024 while with the Indianapolis Colts, he came off the bench to replace an injured Anthony Richardson and throw for two touchdowns in a 27-24 Indianapolis win. Minutes before the trade, Mike Tomlin sounded less concerned about possibly facing Flacco off the Browns’ bench this weekend than he was last season. That won’t be a worry anymore. At least, not until Week 7.

The trade means Flacco has played for three of the four AFC North teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. The only team Flacco hasn’t suited up for is the Steelers, whom he will try to beat next week.