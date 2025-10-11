Quinshon Judkins Giving Steelers Flashbacks To Former Browns RB Nick Chubb

The Steelers no longer have to face Nick Chubb when playing the Browns, but Quinshon Judkins is giving them flashbacks. Both players and coaches this week have acknowledged there are genuine comparisons between the two. Judkins, a rookie second-round pick, has been a minor menace this year, despite missing the offseason due to multiple reasons.

“I can’t say enough about what I’m seeing from [Quinshon] Judkins,” HC Mike Tomlin said, via the Steelers’ website. “He’s a complete back. He’s the type of guy that can wear a defensive unit down. Certainly, they fit their mold. He’s an awesome replacement, if you will, for Nick Chubb, and I think it’s going to do nothing but get better with him and them.”

The Browns drafted Nick Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. One of the greatest pure runners in a generation or two of NFL running backs, he rightly earned cross-fandom admiration. An awful knee injury while playing the Steelers derailed his career in 2023, but he is finding life now with the Texans. On 58 carries, he has 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins, in the meantime, has 347 rushing yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns. He is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game against the Vikings and is proving to be a load to tackle. Cameron Heyward, one of the people primarily responsible for attempting just that for the Steelers, also sees the similarities to Nick Chubb.

“Always falling forward. Good contact balance. Even when they got a couple holding [penalties], he was finishing plays. And that’s what really sticks out in the Nick Chubb comparisons,” with Judkins, he said. “I thought he hits the hole hard. It’s usually [more than] one or two guys having to bring him down than just one guy. We’ve got to make sure a lot of guys get to the ball and the scrum is definitely falling backwards.”

Although Chubb was a load to tackle in a Browns uniform, he also had great feet, great vision, and great speed. Tomlin, meanwhile, described Judkins in similar terms.

“He’s a tough runner. He’s good inside. He’s got good patience and picking vision on interior running,” Tomlin said. “He finishes off his runs with violence. He’s underrated in terms of his ability to bounce it to the perimeter and pop long ones.”

The Browns are not a great team this year, by any stretch of the imagination. But they have enough talent with players like Quinshon Judkins that the Steelers cannot afford to overlook them. Nick Chubb kept the Browns in games against the Steelers for years. If they can’t stop the running game, Pittsburgh could be in for a bad time.