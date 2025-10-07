Quarterback Roundup: Bengals In Trade Talks, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ‘Unlikely’ To Play

In the AFC North, only Aaron Rodgers remains standing. The Cleveland Browns benched Joe Flacco, the Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow – again – and the Baltimore Ravens are in hurry-up-and-wait as Lamar Jackson heals. Beginning divisional play this weekend, the Steelers could see new faces at quarterback. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided an updated landscape around the division.

“My understanding is the Bengals have had conversations about potential trades,” Pelissero said on Good Morning Football Tuesday. “Nothing is imminent at this point with Kirk Cousins or anybody else. So as of now, if they’re gonna make a deal of any kind or even sign a quarterback, you would anticipate that would happen today.”

Burrow’s replacement Jake Browning has been a mess in relief. In Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, he tossed three ugly interceptions and only saved faced with a couple of late scores. Head coach Zac Taylor left open the possibility of making a change, but Pelissero thinks the team will stand pat – unless they make a trade.

“For the moment though, Jake Browning remains in line to get another start.”

Popular quarterback trade targets include the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins and New York Giants’ Russell Wilson. Acquiring Wilson makes a lot of sense. A Cincinnati native, his big arm meshes well with top targets Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Given the Bengals’ style and offensive line, Wilson would absorb plenty of sacks, but he would make more plays than Browning or any other quarterback on the roster.

Lamar Jackson will return sooner than Burrow, but it might not be soon enough for the 1-4 Ravens.

“It does seem unlikely under the circumstances that Lamar will be out there this week against the Rams,” Pelissero said. “He just injured that hamstring nine days ago after this week’s game. They got a bye in Week 7. So as badly as they may need a win right now, and they certainly do, giving Lamar a full three weeks off to rest might be the better long-term play.”

That timeline makes sense. Use this week and the bye to fully rest Jackson for the remainder of the season. The question is if there’s a season worth saving on the other side. Hosting the Los Angeles Rams this week puts the Ravens in danger of falling to 1-5. Even if the team gets healthy and even knowing there’s an easier schedule post-bye, it’s a hole that will be difficult to climb out of. Especially if Pittsburgh beats the Cleveland Browns to move to 4-1. In that scenario, even stubborn oddsmakers must relent and acknowledge Steelers as divisional favorites.

Jackson’s status will receive more clarity late in the week. If he misses another game, Cooper Rush could get the nod. However, Baltimore might also turn to Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who has started nine games for the Ravens in the past, instead.