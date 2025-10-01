QB Change: Browns Bench Flacco, Will Start Rookie Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns are making a quarterback change. Sitting at 1-3 with one of the NFL’s most ineffective offense, the Browns are benching veteran Joe Flacco and starting rookie Dillon Gabriel. The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz Tuesday and confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Change in Cleveland: Browns are benching veteran QB Joe Flacco in favor of rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, per sources. The Browns were informed of the change this morning. Gabriel’s first NFL start comes Sunday in London vs. the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/lUV1W5RQob — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2025

Gabriel will get the nod Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Assuming he stays in the lineup, he’ll make his second start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The two teams will meet again in Week 17.

Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to starting Flacco, the first sign a change was coming. Through four games, Cleveland ranks 31st in scoring at 14 points per game. The team is 27th in total yards and has thrown only three passing touchdowns all season.

Flacco was signed for a second stint in Cleveland in April. His first was a success, leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 before falling to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card game. Playing reasonably well for the Indianapolis Colts last season, including coming off the bench to beat the Steelers, Flacco easily won the starting job in Cleveland coming out of training camp. He beat out rookies Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel along with veteran Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through four games, Flacco and the offense have been invisible. Flacco has completed less than 60 percent of his passes with three touchdowns, six interceptions, and he’s been sacked nine times. He’s thrown at least one pick in every game this season and ecplised 200 yards just once. Last Sunday, the Browns were blown out 34-10 by the Detroit Lions. Gabriel finished the game, taking the field on the final drive. His lone pass fell incomplete. His NFL debut came in Week 2, Gabriel completing three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

first NFL TD for both Dylans!#CLEvsBAL on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/yM9Rg940ZE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 14, 2025

The Browns’ third-round pick in 2025, Gabriel is one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history. In a career that spanned three schools, UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, Gabriel tied the FBS record with 155 career touchdown passes. His 179 total touchdowns are the most in FBS history. He finished third in last year’s Heisman voting.

Undersized but with a good arm and high football IQ, Gabriel was the first of two rookie quarterbacks the Browns drafted this year. After selecting him, the team traded up to stop Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ draft weekend fall. During an open competition this summer, Gabriel impressed in the preseason and won the backup job. In exhibition action, he completed 67.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown, one interception, and just two sacks.

The heat will be on Gabriel to perform. Cleveland must start stacking wins to have any chance of salvaging its season — and potentially GM Andrew Berry and Stefanski’s jobs. If Gabriel falters, calls will quickly pivot toward giving Sanders a chance to start. Not just from the fan base but perhaps the Sanders’ family itself, which has been vocal about Sanders’ ability every step of the pre- and post-draft process.

Facing Brian Flores’ defense Sunday followed by Pittsburgh’s unit in Week 6 is throwing Gabriel into the deep end of the pool, especially without one of his top receivers. Time will tell if he sinks or swims.