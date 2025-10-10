Not Just A ‘Designated Pass Rusher’: Teryl Austin Lauds Nick Herbig For His All-Around Play

In the early portion of his career, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig could be described as a one-trick pony.

A guy who could rush the passer but wasn’t a run defender and really only saw the field in passing situations.

He’s made drastic improvement this season, proving he’s capable of being an every-down outside linebacker in the Steelers’ 3-4 scheme. He’s a dynamic pass rusher, one who creates splash consistently when he’s on the field.

Moving forward, Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is making it a point to get Herbig on the field as much as possible. That’s due, in large part, to his improvement as a run defender, something Austin praised him for Thursday during his session with the media.

“He’s not [the biggest guy], but when you watch him, though, he can set the edge. He’s a powerful, explosive young man. He’s a couple years in the NFL. He understands it a little better in terms of leverage and beating those guys,” Austin said of Herbig’s improvement against the run, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “Sometimes you beat ’em to the punch in terms of setting edges and things like that, so he does a really good job. He’s improved in that area.

“I think when we drafted him, we all thought that he’d be a designated pass rusher. But he’s developed into a guy that can play the run and be eﬀective in the run game.”

Herbig has developed into an all-around player for the Steelers, and that’s a testament to not only his hard work, but the plan the Steelers had for him. They’ve been able to tap into his athleticism and his mentality, helping him develop into a passable run defender.

On the season, Herbig holds a 64.6 overall run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. Outside of the New England game in Week 3, Herbig has had a run defense grade of 67.3 or higher in the two other games he’s played. The former Wisconsin standout has also been credited with seven run stops on the season, according to PFF.

While he’s not the biggest or strongest guy, he makes up for it with his technique and leverage against the run, something he’s worked very hard on since joining the Steelers. He has the right mindset at the position and has aimed to improve in that aspect of his game in recent years, taking some of the criticism leveled at his run defense personally.

It’s working, as Herbig has taken a major step forward, looking more like a true three-down player, rather than just a designated pass-rush specialist like the Steelers thought he would be upon drafting him.