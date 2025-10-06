Plaxico Burress Remembers Stern Message Bill Cowher Once Sent Team

Bill Cowher cared about every play. From the obvious ones to the ones fans forget, Cowher made it clear taking any play off was akin to abandoning the team. Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Plaxico Burress shared one of Cowher’s message that made that point crystal clear.

“In the words of the great Bill Cowher, the Steelers take so much pride in the field goal-block team because it wins and loses football games,” Burress said on the Up on Game podcast with co-host T.J. Houshmandzadeh. “And he would tell the whole team every single night before the game, ‘If you take this play off on a field goal-block team, you won’t play for this organization.'”

That mentality seems particularly relevant this season. Field goal blocks have seen a resurgence in 2025 with at least a half-dozen occurring this season, including several in critical, late-game moments. Pittsburgh’s been on the wrong end of a block this season, K Chris Boswell having a short attempt blocked in the Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran TE Pat Freiermuth took the blame for allowing the play.

But the Steelers have been known for keeping points off the board. Last year, DL Dean Lowry blocked a field goal against the New York Jets and in the 2022 season opener, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked a game-winning extra point against the Cincinnati Bengals to send a Week 1 game to overtime. Pittsburgh would win in the extra frame.

But Cowher’s point was bigger than that. His message was taking pride in every play and every opportunity to make a play. Those who didn’t wouldn’t be worth a roster spot.

Cowher’s teams were known for having standout special teamers. Those who did the grunt work but playmakers in their own right. Clint Kriewaldt, Sean Morey, Chidi Iwuoma, and Anthony Madison were just some of the notable names. That’s largely carried into the 2025 version with Miles Killebrew, Ben Skowronek, and rookie Carson Bruener.

Special teams can make just as much of an impact as offense and defense. Pittsburgh’s wins and losses have revolved around those moments. A key forced fumble/recovery in Week 1, a kickoff blunder in Week 2. Cowher’s words from the early 2000s ring just as true today.