Pittsburgh’s Defense Can Spare You A Nickel But Not A Dime

In their pockets and tucked away in their couch cushions, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has plenty of nickels. They’re all out of dimes.

Through four games, the Steelers haven’t run a single snap of its six defensive back dime defense. It’s a departure from every other recent year that used the grouping in obvious passing moments. Third-and-long, end-of-half, and end-of-game. Get all the athletes and defensive backs on the field. Instead, it’s been completely absent.

To offer context, here’s the number and percent of dime snaps since 2020.

Steelers Dime Defense Usage (2020-2025)

Year Dime Snaps (Percentage) 2025 Zero 2024 125 (12 percent) 2023 250 (22 percent) 2022 181 (17.9 percent) 2021 189 (17.1 percent) 2020 178 (17.9 percent)

Pittsburgh’s dime usage had been remarkably consistent, especially from 2020-22. It reached a peak in 2023 before backsliding last season. Now, it’s fallen off a cliff.

Game circumstance has an influence and plays a role. But Pittsburgh’s been in situations where dime could and normally would be used. The New York Jets’ final drive is one obvious example. As are the 29 snaps where Pittsburgh’s opponents faced 3rd and 7-plus. No dice, no dime. The Minnesota Vikings game was an exception, the Steelers were running out of corners, but it doesn’t explain it all.

What’s the reason? Payton Wilson. Pittsburgh has trusted the athleticism it has at inside linebacker, the duo of Queen and Wilson, to cover on those downs. How well that plan has gone is debatable. Neither have been strong in coverage and Queen has been generally weak throughout his career. He’s fast and athletic, traits that serve him well against the run, but don’t translate well into coverage. It’s one reason why Pittsburgh’s had issues on third down, though things tightened up against the Vikings.

It’s not a complaint. It’s a quirk. I haven’t seen dime at all this year. Not in training camp where it’s often used when Pittsburgh practices two-minute drills and third-and-long sessions. Not in the preseason, though the Steelers don’t often use it in exhibition games. The personnel groupings are vanilla to base and nickel. And not in the regular season.

Could it change? At some point, it’d make sense. Once the secondary gets healthier, another contributing factor of the lack of dime, and against the right opponent later in the year. Detroit, Buffalo, maybe Green Bay in Week 8. Cory Trice Jr. held the spot before getting hurt last year and has the body type useful for those moments. Big, athletic, a corner and safety background.

The next time we see it will be worth noting. Because it’ll be the first.