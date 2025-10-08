Pittsburgh’s ‘Badger BLT’ Must Keep Eating

Earlier this year, J.J. Watt quipped on the CBS broadcast about the “Badger sandwich” after T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, both Wisconsin alums, combined for a sack. Watt should take it one step further. With DT Keeanu Benton coming off a career game, the Steelers should make a Badger BLT.

The acronym fits. “B” for Benton. “T” for T.J. And the “L” for “Lherbig.” It’s a silent L – just go with it.

No matter what you call it, they’re key cogs of Pittsburgh’s pass rush. Watt will always be the opposition’s starting point. He’s the player every offensive coordinator enters prep week planning around. Solve him, and your team has a chance to win.

The energy spent blocking him opens up matchups for others. Herbig isn’t chipped or slid to nearly as often, creating one-on-one matchups for his speed to shine through around the edge. That outside rush doesn’t work nearly as well if a running back or tight end consistently bumps him inside. Alex Highsmith is set to return, and how the Steelers utilize their top three outside linebackers will be worth watching. Still, Herbig has a clear role in this defense.

Benton is a Wild Card. Quiet for the first three games, he came alive against the Minnesota Vikings. Some of his work came against backup linemen. He also had the benefit of playing with the lead, but his rush won in different ways. It wasn’t just his go-to club/over he was using. On this sack, he brought out a cross chop and ripped through the center to get to the quarterback.

If Benton can find a second move, he can unlock his pass-rushing ability so much more.

There’s plenty of synergy here. Watt and Herbig are inseparable on the field, warming up together in training camp daily and getting extra reps during special teams periods. Off it, Herbig and Benton have been best friends since attending Wisconsin together.

Stopping the run is first. That’s obvious enough. The Steelers say, and they’re correct, that players must earn the right to rush the passer. But if these three former Badgers can drive the pass rush along with the other talent up front, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Derrick Harmon, and others, the Steelers can get back to a dominant pass rush that will win many games. Hopefully, this starts Sunday against Cleveland.