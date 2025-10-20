Pittsburgh Vowed To Play Nick Herbig. Then They Forgot About Him.

“We are not going to limit Nick Herbig.” Those were defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s words on October 1st.

In the words of great philosopher Maury Povich, the lie detector determined that was a lie.

Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Herbig was certainly limited. The game was the first true test of the Steelers plan to balance its top three EDGE rushers: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Herbig. While all three played against the Cleveland Browns the week prior, game script made it easy to get Herbig his work. Pittsburgh held the lead throughout the entire game and up two scores in the fourth quarter, sat Watt with 10:30 to go, giving him important rest for a quick Thursday turnaround. Herbig logged 50 snaps, more than Watt or Highsmith.

It was a different story in the follow-up. Expanding on Joe Clark’s Saturday article, Herbig played just 29 snaps to Watt’s 62 and Highsmith’s 53. But that doesn’t tell the entire story. Dig deeper into the data and the lack of usage truly shows. Combing through our charting, here’s a couple facts to consider.

– Of the Bengals’ 52 drop backs (including penalties) Thursday night, Herbig played 22 snaps.

– Herbig rushed the passer just 19 times, recording two pressures. Watt had 37 rushes with three pressures and Highsmith 34 rushes with zero pressures. That gives Herbig the highest pressure rate, once every 9.5 attempts.

– Of the Bengals’ 22 fourth quarter snaps, Herbig played only six.

– And of the Bengals’ game-winning drive, Herbig didn’t see the field once.

The only word to describe that is “limited.”

Most curious is the final-drive decision. Pittsburgh opted against using its three outside linebacker “Bronco package” it had been using in obvious passing situations. Instead, the team used its traditional 2-4-5 nickel grouping instead.

If questioned, I know what their response would be. That the Bengals were still in position to run the ball, down just one point with two timeouts ahead of the two-minute warning. And Pittsburgh had been getting gashed against the run the whole game. A pass-heavy grouping would leave the Steelers vulnerable.

It’s a fair point. But in a game where Joe Flacco and Ja’Marr Chase were cooking, you have to pick your battles. Flacco and Chase were the bigger threats. And there’s a principle of getting your best people on the field. That should include “12th starter” Nick Herbig.

Combine that with all the other above factors and it’s clear Pittsburgh isn’t best sure how to handle things. In a way, it’s comparable to the team’s dilemma of the “Justin Fields package” last season once Russell Wilson became the starting quarterback. On paper, it sounds smart and easy to say “we’ll have a package of plays for Fields.” To acknowledge the need to utilizing all talent. Once the game starts and decisions get made in real time, things are a lot harder and more complicated.

Pittsburgh has work to do. The common response from the outside is to bench or trade Alex Highsmith and open the door all the way open for Herbig. But Pittsburgh has plenty of confidence in Highsmith and are paying him handsomely. It’s also unfair to call Highsmith just the “run guy” the same way it’s unfair to call Herbig just a “pass rusher.” Pittsburgh has riches at outside linebacker and have to figure out how to balance them all. A good problem to have but one to solve all the same.

Clearly, Herbig can’t be sidelined like this going forward. Especially in games where Pittsburgh’s rush was muted, sacking Flacco on the first drive and never again. And in big passing moments, he does need to see the field. Maybe that means treating Herbig like that situational rusher on passing downs, even if it’s something the Steelers haven’t done in the past. That doesn’t mean Herbig should only play in those moments but he should be leaned on above Highsmith. Herbig is simply the better rusher of the two.

Pittsburgh has a lot to work on in this game. There are bigger problems than this. But a coaching staff’s job is to solve all issues, and this is certainly one of them. Especially for a team that’s gone out of its way to highlight Herbig’s role and value and profess their desire for him to be on the field. Right now, that sounds like an empty promise.