Pete Prisco Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Have ‘Big Day’ Against Bengals

Once upon a time Aaron Rodgers was a perennial MVP candidate and is one of the best quarterbacks ever. However, in 2025, he’s not that same caliber of player. Rodgers is 41 years old, and his best years are behind him. But this season with Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has experienced a slight career resurgence. He’s helped elevate their offense. And Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pete Prisco thinks Rodgers will have a great performance.

“I love the way Rodgers is playing,” Prisco said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “There were a lot of people who doubted whether he could get to that again. I wasn’t one of them because what he did at the end of last season was really impressive for the Jets.

“I’m gonna take the Steelers here. I think Aaron Rodgers will have a big day throwing the football. I think he’s gonna go for about 265 [yards] in this game, 270, and three touchdowns. I think he’s gonna play very well.”

Rodgers has had some great performances so far with the Steelers. To open the season, he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. While much of his production was due to yards after the catch, that shows that he can still have explosive days.

Also, the Bengals’ pass defense is bad. It’s ranked 31st in the league, according to FOX Sports. Even though the Steelers are on a short week, Rodgers could be in for a big day. He’s missed some throws, but overall, he continues to show great arm strength. Also, with Trey Hendrickson potentially out this week, the Bengals’ defense could be in trouble.

We’ll see if Rodgers meets Prisco’s expectations. The most important thing is that the Steelers win. Last year, the New York Jets were 2-0 when Rodgers had at least 270 passing yards and three touchdowns. If he has that kind of night against the Bengals that should put the Steelers in a good position to win.