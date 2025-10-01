Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Taking On Dublin

The 96-hour whirlwind of watching the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 in Dublin was a dream for this average fan. In between Thursday’s 6 PM/ET departure from Dulles International Airport and Monday’s 5:30 PM/ET return home, I forged new friendships, renewed old ones, and lived unforgettable moments. The trip was a kaleidoscope of Black and Gold pride, shared with Steeler Nation in Ireland.

Anticipation Builds on the Journey

Leaving Dulles with a backpack and gym bag, I protected my Black and Gold gear. A TSA agent’s “Here we go” and the people in line with Steelers hats and jackets fired me up. I met Rich Norman and Ryann, heading to Dublin via Amsterdam, while my route went through Frankfurt. I spotted 12-20 Steelers fans, sharing nods or snapping photos, boosting my excitement for the 96-hour adventure.

In Frankfurt I rushed 15 minutes to my gate for my connecting flight to Dubin, spotting six Vikings fans outnumbered by 30 in Black and Gold on the Airbus 320. A German fan across the aisle shared memories of a 1998 Frankfurt Galaxy game we both attended, coached by Ernie Stautner with Jerome Bettis present. Two Leipzig fans, hooked since Ben Roethlisberger got drafted, pored over my Top 500 Steelers list. Each moment pumped up the rush, priming me for an epic weekend.

Steelers International

Steeler Nation spans the globe. On my Dublin flight, I met fans from America, Germany, and beyond. “Canada Glen” Moore, founder of the Toronto Steelers Fan Club, caught up with me, the two of us sharing a bond from the 2017 Jacksonville playoff game. At a postgame pub, Katie from England, drawn to the Steelers via Wolverhampton Wanderers’ colors, shared her love for Pittsburgh’s teams after visiting the city. Shaun and Leigh Geary from Leeds got engaged in Pittsburgh and recounted their story.

At Croke Park, Gaelic football lads, gifted a hat, scarf, and Terrible Towel by a fellow Steelers fan, got hooked despite preferring their sport’s flow. On my return flight, Chris from Erfurt, Germany, a fan after a trip to a Penn State football game where friends introduced him to the Steelers, shared his passion. These brief encounters impressed me with the international turnout, forging connections within my 96-hour trip and highlighting the Black and Gold’s worldwide spirit.

96-Hour Rush

My 96-hour trip was relentless. Friends like Rich “Sugar Bear” Frankenfield and “Uncle Jimmy” Dunaway arrived early for golf and Irish visits—Sugar Bear near Greencastle, Uncle Jimmy in a southern cottage. Sherry celebrated retirement after 48 years of government service with son “Hippie Dave” and wife Keri, both ex-military, and they explored Ireland. Rich Norman is headed to Munich’s Oktoberfest. Each have unique stories and memories of this epic weekend.

I landed Friday at noon Dublin time and met Garrett Kelleher, a 1978 friend now with Saint Patrick’s Athletic. We ate chowder at Davy Byrne’s Pub and saw the National Irish Museum; I gifted him a Terrible Towel. At Merrion Square’s tailgate, hundreds cheered the Pittsburgh Steeline, Ike Taylor, Maurkice Pouncey, and Ben Roethlisberger. Saturday’s rain led me to Lundy Foot’s for Guinness and soup, window shopping, Redbreast whisky at 37 Dawson Street, and spotting Pouncey at Fitzsimmons Temple Bar. Sugar Bear joined me post-golf. Sunday’s Fairview Park tailgate with an Irish drumline treated us before we marched to Croke Park’s Hogan Gate, peaking my 96-hour rush.

Game Day and Post-Game Vibes

Croke Park’s 74,000 crowd, adjusted from 82,300 for NFL setups, felt like a college game with Steelers fans dominating.

Cheers for Pittsburgh and boos for Vikings caused a false start. Jalen Ramsey’s overturned fumble return for a touchdown drew loud jeers; Aaron Rodgers’ 80-yard pass to DK Metcalf had the crowd screaming for joy. But a blocked field goal that swung momentum at the end of the first half to 14-6 worried us.

Renegade in Dublin got us rocking. Kenneth Gainwell’s offense and six Steelers sacks thrilled, but fourth-and-goal failure, Payton Wilson’s chase-down tackle of Jordan Addison, questionable coaching decisions (punting on fourth and a half yard), and officials’ calls (James Pierre’s interception that was overtured) kept hearts pounding. DeShon Elliott’s fourth-down stop sealed the 24-21 win near my 72-hour mark.

Post-game felt like a victory march. Gracious Vikings fans congratulated us. At The Celt, Uncle Jimmy’s owner connection rallied fans like Hippie Dave and his family into the evening. Temple Bar buzzed with Black and Gold, mixing with other teams’ fans watching later games and the Ryder Cup. I met up there with Kevin Adams, who runs a great Steelers tailgate. By midnight I was back at the hotel and booked a 6:30 AM taxi. On Monday, 84 hours of memories flashed by as I dozed on the flight back to the USA, completing my 96-hour journey as I filled my wife in on as many events of the weekend as I could during the final hour driving home.

International Games Good for NFL Teams?

I’m unsure if international regular-season games benefit NFL teams. Travel stresses players and creates scheduling imbalances—like Cleveland losing in Detroit Week 4 and now facing Minnesota in London as its “home” game (Vikings already adjusted post-Dublin). It’s tough.

Still, the NFL’s global push brings in big money. I expect each team playing one game overseas annually, adding a 9:30 AM/ET slot to Sundays. My wonderful weekend makes me eager for more—Mexico City’s huge Steelers clubs, Düsseldorf in Germany (Pittsburgh’s marketing rights), or Ireland again. Despite drawbacks, the international growth is as inevitable as 18-game seasons.

Conclusion

The win over the Vikings, with AFC North rivals losing, positions Pittsburgh first in the division. Pundits predicted Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores outcoaching Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and Teryl Austin, but jumbo packages sparked runs, and run blitzes/shifts created turnovers and sacks, proving superior Pittsburgh game plans despite a couple questionable coaching decisions.

The bye sets up pivotal Week 6 vs. Cleveland. A loss kills momentum; a win makes the Steelers 4-1 and 1-0 in-division with Burrow-less Cincinnati next—a shot to own the North early. Not playoff-bound yet, but momentum builds. Check Tomlin Tuesday for injury updates to see how healthy team is going into a long 13-game stretch. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Steelers fans flooded Dublin, spending like “Wild Rover” sailors. If Pittsburgh wins the trophy, we’ll roam no more. Here’s Wild Rover performed by the Dubliners, echoing our 96-hour adventure. I’d return for another international game—Mexico City or Düsseldorf—carrying the Black and Gold pride home by Monday 5:30 PM.