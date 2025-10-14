Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Smashes Cleveland

As a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I headed into the Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a knot in my stomach. Their strengths seemed tailor-made to exploit Pittsburgh’s weaknesses. Our young offensive line against Myles Garrett’s relentless pass rush? A jumbo package that dominated the Vikings but might falter against Cleveland’s rotating four-man front. The Browns’ top-ranked run defense stopping our ground game? And on defense, our vulnerability to the run and tight end coverage against Quinshon Judkins’ bruising 5.0 yards per carry and Dillon Gabriel’s safe passes to David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.? I was worried.

Unfounded Fears

Turns out, I had nothing to fear. Pittsburgh set the tone on the very first play with a play-action bomb to Darnell “Mount” Washington for 36 yards—nobody saw that coming. The Steelers jumped to an early lead, smothering Judkins to just 36 yards on 3.0 yards per carry. Down two scores, Gabriel was forced to air it out 52 times, and our defense was ready. They nearly picked him off four times and sacked the rookie quarterback six times, exploiting Cleveland’s battered offensive line. On offense, Aaron Rodgers was sharp, connecting with Connor Heyward and DK Metcalf for touchdowns, while the ground game churned out 100 yards against that vaunted Browns front, converting key third downs.

A scheduling edge helped. Cleveland’s “home game” in London left them short on prep time, while Pittsburgh, fresh off a bye, executed crisp game plans. The Browns’ new cornerback, acquired from Jacksonville on Wednesday, was no match for Rodgers, who targeted him for a Metcalf touchdown on a nasty double-juke. Check the links to Steelers Depot’s expert analysis below for more on-field breakdowns.

Steelers Game Weekend Experience

Over the years, I’ve learned to make a Steelers home game a full weekend adventure. I wasn’t planning to attend this one—Eric and Carrie Muterspaw were using my tickets—but my wife, Sue, insisted it was “too important” to miss after our Dublin momentum. So, I snagged a ticket in section 504, row AA, seat 11 for $170, the cheapest I could find. The Muterspaws had a blast, catching Connor Heyward’s touchdown up close and even snagging a high-five from Darnell “Mount” Washington in the tunnel.

Monaca Neighborhood Crawl

My college roommate, Tim “Bull” Edwards, and his wife, Mona, hosted me in Monaca, right above the Ohio River. Their nephew Dante, who prints Steelers Depot’s polo shirts, was there too. I arrived Saturday afternoon to find their seventh annual neighborhood crawl in full swing—a fantastic house-to-house celebration with food, drinks, and folks from kids to octogenarians. At one stop, I tried an “Irish Car Bomb,” a fitting nod after our Dublin trip in Week 4. The Monaca crew treated me like one of their own. I felt right at home, making it a highlight of the weekend.

Learned what an Irish car bomb was in Monaca after visiting Dublin just a week ago. Guinness, Irish whisky, Baileys. They say is tastes like chocolate milk. pic.twitter.com/94SZaXU3bg — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 11, 2025

Up Early to the Game

After a short night’s sleep, I was out the door by 7:30 AM, parking at the casino for free since I arrived early (normally $80). Five hours before kickoff, the atmosphere was electric—vendors setting up, tailgates firing up, and fans pouring in.

5 hours to kickoff. Few folks at Casino. Vendors setting up. Fans arriving. Tailgates getting ready. #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/7bjnHEWQ4h — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 12, 2025

Three busloads of Browns fans rolled up, barking loudly, but they faded into the sea of black and gold once inside. I stopped by the Art Rooney statue, a great meeting spot.

More Clowns fans than normal #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/PdMvY8Y6gD — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 12, 2025

On the way, I spotted and chatted with Scott Juba, Bryce McGuire, and Carl from upstate New York, joined by Shayna, who always stakes out the Champions Club entrance. They are always in early for player photos.

Connecting with Steelers Nation

I had a rendezvous with Genesis and Malcom Rivera from Corning, New York at the statue of the Chief. While waiting, I met Winston and Christie King, traveling from Mississippi for their first Steelers game in Pittsburgh. I took them all to Lenny and Cindie’s Renegade Tailgate. There, they received a fine welcome and enjoyed meeting other Steelers fans and the great tasting food and refreshments. I also met up with Martin, who travels up from West Virginia. At the Renegade tailgate, there is a mix of locals like Holly and out-of-towners. Fans from both teams are welcome, and they have great prizes from their raffle contest.

So cool meeting fans from NY, Mississippi, WV and even local @pensgirl1023 pic.twitter.com/smBu4nNh0s — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 12, 2025

The Renegade is just one of many tailgates. For example, Kevin Adams hosts the Terrible Tailgate. The charge is $40, but you get all the food and drink you can consume. The cost helps defray the expense of having former players like Trai Essex attend. It’s a terrific opportunity to get a selfie and an autograph from Steelers legends. The Renegade Tailgate is at home games only, while the Terrible Tailgate also travels to away games.

After a plateful of food, I headed into the stadium when the foghorn sounded two hours before kickoff. I got in the back of a very long line for one of the general admission entrances, Gate A East. But it only took six minutes from the time the horn sounded until I was inside the stadium. They have really sped up the security and ticket-checking process.

Views from the Stands

Once the foghorn sounded two hours before kickoff, I joined the quick-moving line at Gate A East—six minutes from horn to entry, a testament to improved security and ticket entry. I checked my seat’s view, then headed to the rotunda, where I stood near a massive Mexican flag owned by Guillermo, a Steelers fan since the 1970s.

View from section 504 AA, $170 today. I’ll probably lay relocate to one of the rotundas. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/vVBfKrnzFv — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 12, 2025

He shared how the Steelers rival only the Cowboys in popularity in Mexico. His older sons are Steelers diehards, but his younger ones, raised in Minnesota, root for the Vikings—a fun split from the Dublin game.

Last play of first quarter. Steelers up 3-0. Have ball at 38 2nd & 1 to start second quarter. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/rJvZ94tFXs — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 12, 2025

Unfortunate Game Distraction

Sadly, the good vibes took a hit late in the third quarter. At 68, I haven’t been in a scuffle in decades, but I got shoved at the rotunda railing when two Steelers fans—jagoffs, really—tried to unhook Guillermo’s flag. I took a shot to the chest trying to stop them, and a melee broke out. A security guard took a punch breaking it up, but fans protected the flag, and Pittsburgh Police swiftly ejected the troublemakers. I missed Rodgers’ final touchdown to Metcalf because of it, but I’m proud of the fans and security who stepped up. That nonsense has no place at Steelers games, though it’s rare even with 65,000 fans packed in.

At my post during the Steelers game week 6 with Guillermo. Thanks for taking the snap ⁦@mbgreenman⁩ #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/YPLmuBnuWy — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 13, 2025

Dive Deeper with Steelers Depot

For deeper game analysis, check these Steelers Depot staples:

Conclusion

The Steelers handled business coming off the bye, with sharp game plans and execution across all phases. Now, a short week looms as we shift focus to Cincinnati, another critical AFC North clash. The Bengals also face a short week, but their lack of travel gives them a slight edge. A win puts Pittsburgh in great shape before Green Bay visits.

Fan’s Song Pick

Cleveland’s last regular-season win in Pittsburgh was back in 2003—a distant memory. They were just another bump in the road this time. Here is Bump in the Road performed by Jonny Lang.