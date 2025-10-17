Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Ice Cold In Cincinnati

This game was billed the Icy Hot Bowl due to Aaron Rodgers (41) and Joe Flacco (40) facing each other. How would the old men hold up? Both teams faced a short week. However, Mike Tomlin’s dismal 0-6 record on Thursday night away games against AFC North rivals was hard to ignore.

The Steelers seemed poised to break the streak. They entered the game relatively healthy while Bengals top defensive player Trey Hendrickson was declared out prior to the game. The Bengals had the worst rushing offense going into the game. And their defense wilted against the run.

Miscues and Lack of Defense

The Steelers ran out to a 10-0 lead but sabotaged themselves with miscues like a holding call on a would-be Jaylen Warren touchdown. Then a false start on a fourth down tush push cost them four points.

Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points, powered by running over the Pittsburgh defense. And two turnovers. One came on a bad throw by Aaron Rodgers, another when a Bengals cornerback ripped the ball out of the hands of DK Metcalf. The defense was no better in the second half. Pittsburgh took a brief lead 31-30 on a long touchdown catch and run by Pat Freiermuth, but too much time remained on the clock. The defense failed to hold the Bengals, who finished it with a short field goal.

Silly penalties. Lack of run defense. And giving up slant play after slant play handed this game to the Bengals. At times, the offense seemed to be too cute. Not running the ball when it was successful and taking long shots down the field that failed miserably.

Steelers Game Day Experience

I watched this game from home. I depart for an overseas trip tomorrow so this will be a brief review.

For me, the Steelers looked strong to open the game. But the Bengals receivers were just better than the Steelers’ secondary. Inexplicably the moribund Bengals running game ran over Pittsburgh. I thought the Steelers had a shot to win at the end, but that would have required a big defensive stop. They did it once but, alas, could not do it a second time.

As an aside, Ke’Shawn Williams looks like a solid return specialist. I would keep him returning punts after Calvin Austin III returns from his shoulder injury. He could break a big one on a kickoff or punt.

Conclusion

The Steelers blew an opportunity to take control of the AFC North. The Thursday Night loss drops them to 4-2 and breathes life into the Bengals. A couple of big tests in next few weeks. First Green Bay. Then the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers have some extra time before hosting Green Bay. The Steelers must recapture the momentum they had coming out of Dublin.

Fan’s Song Pick

This loss to Cincinnati and Joe Flacco has Pittsburgh under pressure. The next few games will set the tone for the remainder of the season. Here is Under Pressure performed by Queen and David Bowie.