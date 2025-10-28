Pelissero: Steelers Signing Veteran Safety Darrick Forrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran safety Darrick Forrest to the team’s practice squad, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Former Commanders safety Darrick Forest is signing with the Steelers practice squad, per source. Forrest has played in 40 career games (17 starts). Some depth amidst injuries on the back end. pic.twitter.com/fH3ExZumDA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2025

That news comes on the heels of Mike Tomlin noting the team was also working out safeties Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson Tuesday as injury replacements for SS DeShon Elliott, week-to-week with a hyperextended knee. Presumably, Forrest worked out alongside them and the Steelers chose to add him instead.

A fifth round pick in 2021 by the Washington Commanders, Forrest has appeared in 40 games with 17 starts. He’s recorded 137 tackles (one for a loss) with four interceptions. All four of his picks came in 2022, starting 11 games for the Commanders.

Limited to just 15 games since, Forrest spent 2024 primarily playing on special teams. He logged 153 snaps there and finished the season with 13 tackles. A free agent this past offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in March. Cut in August, he briefly latched onto the Indianapolis Colts’ roster, spending four days on the practice squad in September. Pittsburgh plays Indianapolis this weekend.

For his career, he’s logged nearly 1,300 snaps on defense and another 440 on special teams. His experience on special teams combined with his relative youth, 26 years old, may have given him the edge to be added over Bell and Jackson.

In college at Cincinnati, Forrest recorded 200 tackles with six interceptions. Coming out of the draft, Forrest measured in at 5114, 206 pounds. His Pro Day workout was impressive, running a 4.43 40 yard dash with a 39-inch vertical and repping 225 pounds 21 times on the bench press. We penned a scouting report on him coming out of school, concluding:

“Darrick Forrest Jr. can be a contributor for an NFL team from Day 1. He made 11 tackles on special teams in his four years at Cincinnati, and has value in man coverage. At Cincinnati, he showcased the ability to roll into different zone coverages, play the deep half and deep third as well.

He is a developmental, rotational piece who can be a starter down the road once he cleans up his eye discipline and patience in coverage. Likely a Day 3 option the Steelers can add and compete for an active roster spot, specifically on special teams with his natural speed.”

Forrest will serve as depth while Elliott is out for at least Week 9 and possibly beyond. Pittsburgh currently has three healthy safeties on the 53-man roster: Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers.