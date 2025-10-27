Patrick Queen Promises Tight End Woes Will Be Fixed Against Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen doesn’t expect a repeat performance against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. After the Steelers were owned by Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft in their 35-25 loss Sunday night, Queen guaranteed a different outcome in Week 9.

“It’s gonna be resolved,” Queen told reporters via the team website after the game. “It’s gonna be resolved. This week.”

To back up his words, though, will require big improvement. Pittsburgh’s defense looked every bit its age as one of the NFL’s oldest groups. And as slow, struggling to run with Kraft in the open grass. Kraft finished the day with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns, the first tight end to go for 140-plus yards and two scores against Pittsburgh since Hall of Famer Jackie Smith during his 1963 rookie season.

Kraft’s second score was virtually uncontested, as he easily ran away from S Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill into the end zone.

HE DOES THIS 😤 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/nCFxdO6PKk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2025

When Pittsburgh could get a hand on Kraft, the defense had a hard time bringing him down. Kraft’s 59-yard catch was a pivotal turning point, a third down field-flipping grab that ultimately allowed the Packers to cut into a 16-7 deficit. Not only was it a big gain but the play SS DeShon Elliott suffered a severe knee injury, missing the rest of the game.

OKAY TUCK! 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/izerrdb7to — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2025

Pittsburgh’s issues weren’t just isolated to Sunday night. The Steelers entered the game allowing 67.2 yards per game to opposing tight ends, one of the worst marks in the league. Pittsburgh had also given up four touchdowns. Those numbers ballooned thanks to Kraft’s big night.

The Steelers face another marquee tight end in Week 9. The Indianapolis Colts boast first-rounder Tyler Warren, a playmaking stud who entered Week 8 with 33 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns. In a comfortable win over the Tennessee Titans, Warren posted four grabs for 53 yards. A height/weight/ threat at 6-5, 256 pounds, Warren entered the week second in the NFL in YAC by a non-running back. He only trailed Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who did plenty of damage to Pittsburgh’s defense in Week 7.

Despite having on-paper athletes like Queen and Wilson, the two have struggled to make plays in coverage. Queen missed several tackles while Wilson was quiet throughout the night. Both have shown to be better blitzers than coverage people, though the Steelers have stubbornly avoided using dime packages.

Queen’s words must be backed up in order for Pittsburgh to avoid another three-game losing skid. But the Colts are arguably the Steelers’ toughest offensive test yet and Pittsburgh has failed its last two outings.