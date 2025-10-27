Patrick Queen: Not Helping Aaron Rodgers Beat Packers ‘Definitely Stings’

In Week 8, Aaron Rodgers had a chance to defeat his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Packers, so that added a little something extra to this game for him. However, he made it clear that this wasn’t a revenge game. Rodgers still holds a lot of love for Green Bay. Despite that, Patrick Queen is still frustrated that the team couldn’t get the win for Rodgers.

“He did not address the locker room, but we all knew what it meant,” Queen said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s the stuff that kind of stings the most, is you want to go get that for him. Obviously, with me last year, the [Baltimore Ravens] game, got the win the first time. You get to the next year, and he’s in that situation, you wanna go get it for him. So, that definitely stings.”

Queen is no stranger to revenge games. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens before leaving them in free agency last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made it no secret that he was upset that the Ravens let him leave.

When the Steelers played the Ravens, Queen got his revenge. He helped get the win over his former team and made a big play to help secure that victory. He’s familiar with the emotions of playing for a team and then seeing them become an opponent.

While Queen’s situation differs from Rodgers’, that doesn’t mean they wanted to support their quarterback any less. Rodgers didn’t want to add any extra drama to this game. However, it likely would’ve meant something for him to beat the Packers. At the very least, he would’ve joined an exclusive club of quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 NFL teams.

Regardless of their opponent being Rodgers’s former team, the Steelers wanted to win this game. Helping the four-time MVP prove to his former team that he’s still got gas left in the tank would’ve been a nice cherry on top, though.

Instead, the Packers punched the Steelers in the mouth. For most of the second half, they weren’t even competitive. It was an ugly game. Now, the Steelers have more to worry about than failing to help Rodgers beat the Packers. Their team has looked bad the past two weeks. They can’t let this loss drag them down.